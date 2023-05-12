X

    76ers' Joel Embiid: 'Everybody Has to Step Up, Starting with Me' vs. Celtics in G7

    Adam WellsMay 12, 2023

    Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images

    After missing an opportunity to close out the Boston Celtics at home in Game 6 of the Eastern Conference semifinals, the Philadelphia 76ers must win at TD Garden on Sunday to keep their championship hopes alive.

    Speaking to reporters following Thursday's 95-86 loss, Joel Embiid said "everybody has to step up, starting with me" going into Game 7.

    "I got to be more aggressive, as far as shooting and making sure I get my teammates looks and everybody else has to do their job and everybody has to show up," the NBA MVP added.

