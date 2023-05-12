X

    Kevin Durant, Suns Slammed by Fans for Abysmal Showing in Elimination Loss to Nuggets

    Doric SamMay 12, 2023

    Phoenix Suns forward Kevin Durant (35) drives as Denver Nuggets forward Aaron Gordon (50) defends during the first half of Game 6 of an NBA basketball Western Conference semifinal game, Thursday, May 11, 2023, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Matt York)
    AP Photo/Matt York

    When the Phoenix Suns acquired star forward Kevin Durant prior to this season's trade deadline, they were widely regarded to be the favorites to represent the Western Conference in the NBA Finals.

    Now, the Suns have found themselves eliminated in the second round of the playoffs for the second straight year, losing Thursday's Game 6 against the Denver Nuggets 125-100 on their home floor at Footprint Center.

    Durant finished with 23 points, but he shot 8-of-19 from the field and had a terrible start to the game. His running mate Devin Booker struggled as well, as his hot shooting cooled off in a big way with just 12 points on 4-of-13 from the field. Cameron Payne led the Suns with 31 points.

    The top-seeded Nuggets played like a team on a mission, shooting 53.7 percent from the field in the victory. Nikola Jokic had 32 points, 12 assists and 10 rebounds for his third triple-double of the series, making him the sixth player to have at least three triple-doubles in a single series. Jamal Murray added 26 points and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope went off for 21 points.

    NBA Twitter couldn't help but rip Durant and the Suns for their abysmal performance in an elimination game:

    CJ Vogel @CJVogel_TFB

    Kevin Durant deserves as much of the blame as anyone else on the Suns roster.

    Landon Thomas @sixfivelando

    The Phoenix Suns got Kevin Durant and still didn't get past the second round.<br><br>Brutal.

    Chris Mannix @SIChrisMannix

    The Suns were always going to need one transaction cycle/full training camp to really maximize this new roster. But the clock is ticking. CP is getting older. KD, too. And who knows if Ayton is salvageable in Phoenix. It's what made the Durant trade such a big risk.

    SCOUTWITHBRYAN @ScoutWithBryan

    The Suns traded Mikal Bridges, Cam Johnson, Jae Crowder, &amp; 4 unprotected 1st round picks for Kevin Durant to give them 23 on 8/19 shooting in an elimination game. <br><br>Real talk, it's not good enough. No idea what PHX does from here. But they need KD to be a killer &amp; that wasn't it.

    Evan Sidery @esidery

    The Suns were in this game, leading early even, before Monty Williams curiously pulled Kevin Durant to surround Devin Booker with an all-bench lineup.<br><br>That one decision shifted momentum, a 17-0 Denver run, and ended their season.

    Joshua Unangst @JoshuaUnangst13

    Welp… all my hope and faith have been lost for this Suns comeback <br><br>This is a very embarrassing, frustrating, and crushing game <br><br>Kevin Durant is having ANOTHER off game, same can be said for Devin Booker - even though his hustle plays have gone up<br><br>This hurts…<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/RallyTheValley?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#RallyTheValley</a> <a href="https://t.co/zJ17HN9svv">https://t.co/zJ17HN9svv</a>

    Bob Wojnowski @bobwojnowski

    Suns are embarrassing themselves, trailing Denver at home by 30 at the half. Kevin Durant embarrassing himself too, 2-for-11 in an elimination game. Can't say I'm surprised about Durant's shriveling. If you've paid attention, you know he can't carry a team.

    Mark Kiszla @markkiszla

    Total ecplise of the Suns.<br>Nuggets 81, Phx 51 at half.<br>And K Caldwell-Pope has more points (21) than Kevin Durant and Devin Booker combined (19 pts on 6-23 FGs).<br>Holy.<br>Moly.

    Mike Francesa @MikeFrancesa

    Nothing short of mortifying for Durant and the Suns. 81 points allowed at home in the first half of an elimination game.

    John @iam_johnw

    Damn kd down 30 in game 6 while getting outplayed by cam payne . Another second round exit without 3 all stars around him <a href="https://t.co/8XXfjcGKNz">pic.twitter.com/8XXfjcGKNz</a>

    Jireh #BirdGang @jirashon

    Reminder the Suns sacrificed their future for Kevin Durant.<br><br>Mikal Bridges, Cam Johnson, four first-round picks and a 2028 draft swap, to be exact.

    A Man With No Name @SnottieDrippen

    And it's awesome to have 2 flamethrowers like KD and Booker but familiarity and building chemistry is REAL, it takes on-court reps to build that rapport and PHX doesn't have that. Denver looks comfortable together, they trust each other

    . @SunsAreBetter

    I would not be surprised or disappointed whatsoever if everyone in this organization outside of Devin Booker and Kevin Durant do not survive after this.<br><br>Blow it all up. Everything. That's become the only choice.

    Robb @robb5x

    Suns traded away all their depth and were left with CP3 &amp; Ayton to help w Booker &amp; Durant. Sickening

    Depressed Nets Fan @DepressedNets

    The Suns traded their future for Kevin Durant and won less playoff games than they did last season 😂😂😂

    @PapiGing

    I would hate to be a suns fan, they have no depth. Ayton and Paul hurt and if Booker or Durant don't go OFF they lose. Tragic lmfao

    Jeri Tsai @JeriTsaiNets

    Kevin Durant thought when he joined the Suns that he wouldnt have to play 46mins like when he was w the Nets but they need him to. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NBAPlayoffs?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NBAPlayoffs</a>

    Juan @JuanAlexAl

    Suns got worse after Durant trade

    Hollywood Houngan @DonRubix

    Damn KD, come on home to the Knicks <a href="https://t.co/zBvjS8WgFJ">pic.twitter.com/zBvjS8WgFJ</a>

    The Suns face some serious questions heading into the offseason. Chris Paul, 38, is a year older and approaching the end of his career. Deandre Ayton looked disinterested in being on the floor throughout the series against Denver.

    Phoenix can only hope that Durant and Booker are able to build chemistry over the summer so they can lead the franchise to success next season.