Kevin Durant, Suns Slammed by Fans for Abysmal Showing in Elimination Loss to Nuggets

AP Photo/Matt York

When the Phoenix Suns acquired star forward Kevin Durant prior to this season's trade deadline, they were widely regarded to be the favorites to represent the Western Conference in the NBA Finals.

Now, the Suns have found themselves eliminated in the second round of the playoffs for the second straight year, losing Thursday's Game 6 against the Denver Nuggets 125-100 on their home floor at Footprint Center.

Durant finished with 23 points, but he shot 8-of-19 from the field and had a terrible start to the game. His running mate Devin Booker struggled as well, as his hot shooting cooled off in a big way with just 12 points on 4-of-13 from the field. Cameron Payne led the Suns with 31 points.

The top-seeded Nuggets played like a team on a mission, shooting 53.7 percent from the field in the victory. Nikola Jokic had 32 points, 12 assists and 10 rebounds for his third triple-double of the series, making him the sixth player to have at least three triple-doubles in a single series. Jamal Murray added 26 points and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope went off for 21 points.

NBA Twitter couldn't help but rip Durant and the Suns for their abysmal performance in an elimination game:

The Suns face some serious questions heading into the offseason. Chris Paul, 38, is a year older and approaching the end of his career. Deandre Ayton looked disinterested in being on the floor throughout the series against Denver.

Phoenix can only hope that Durant and Booker are able to build chemistry over the summer so they can lead the franchise to success next season.