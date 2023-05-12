B/R NBA Staff: Philadelphia 76ers vs. Boston Celtics Game 7 Predictions

1 of 4

Even in victory during Game 6, the Celtics made it extremely difficult to trust them entering Game 7.

I'm going to do it anyway.

Jayson Tatum can't sleepwalk through the first three quarters forever, and I have to imagine Al Horford will make a wide-open triple eventually. Head coach Joe Mazzulla may need to be more conservative with Robert Williams III's minutes than he was in Game 6. The spacing didn't look great during those stretches, and while he pitched in as the helper and rotator defensively, he doesn't look like the same player, at least physically, on that end of the floor.

Still, part of the Celtics' appeal lies in their struggles. Tatum turned in one of his worst performances ever through the first three quarters of Game 6; Horford suddenly looks his age; Boston got stripped on, like, every third drive to start the second half Thursday night; Derrick White has stopped spitting fire; and, well, they still won.

Not only did they win, but the Celtics initially built a 16-point lead. Squandering it wasn't pretty. Getting it back wasn't all that gorgeous, either. But they fended off the Sixers because they have the depth to ride out star-player ruts and the defensive optionality to mix up—and, ultimately, juice up—their defense on Joel Embiid and James Harden.

Philly doesn't have as many buttons to push, as many counters to call upon. Detonations from Harden and Embiid can, like always, change everything. And it wouldn't be surprising, at all, if the Sixers won. But taking Game 7 on the road, against a team that remains deeper even as it condenses the rotation, is really friggin' hard.

