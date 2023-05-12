Warriors' Andrew Wiggins Questionable for Game 6 vs. Lakers With Rib Injury

Noah Graham/NBAE via Getty Images

The Golden State Warriors are looking to avoid elimination from the playoffs in Friday's Game 6 against the Los Angeles Lakers, but there's a chance they could be without one of their best players.

According to ESPN's Kendra Andrews, Warriors swingman Andrew Wiggins is considered questionable for the game due to "a left costal cartilage fracture, which is an area of the rib cage."

This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

For more from Bleacher Report on this topic and from around the sports world, check out our B/R app, homepage and social feeds—including Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.