    Warriors' Andrew Wiggins Questionable for Game 6 vs. Lakers With Rib Injury

    Doric SamMay 12, 2023

    Noah Graham/NBAE via Getty Images

    The Golden State Warriors are looking to avoid elimination from the playoffs in Friday's Game 6 against the Los Angeles Lakers, but there's a chance they could be without one of their best players.

    According to ESPN's Kendra Andrews, Warriors swingman Andrew Wiggins is considered questionable for the game due to "a left costal cartilage fracture, which is an area of the rib cage."

