Maxwell Lewis' Draft Scouting Report: Pro Comparison, Updated Lakers Roster

Oliver McKenna/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The Los Angeles Lakers took a chance on a promising player with massive potential by adding former Pepperdine wing Maxwell Lewis, who went 40th in the 2023 NBA draft.

Bleacher Report Draft Expert Jonathan Wasserman's Scouting Report

Player: Maxwell Lewis

Position: SG/SF

Height: 6'7"

Pro Comparison: Devin Vassell

Scouting Report: The combination of 6'7" size and three-level shot-making have led to scouts picturing an NBA scoring wing. A drop-off in shooting and Pepperdine's poor record have also led to some skepticism.

Lewis got off to a strong start to his sophomore season, but his efficiency dipped toward the end of the year. Overall, he started all 31 games and averaged 17.1 points, 5.7 rebounds and 2.8 assists while shooting 46.8 percent from the field and 34.8 percent from three-point range.

While Pepperdine finished with a 9-22 record, Lewis was the team's lone bright spot because of his impressive creativity on offense and his play-making ability. He's now the third player in program history to be drafted in the first round, joining Doug Christie (1992) and Brad Armstrong (2001).

Lewis will likely need time to develop, but the Lakers added a building block for the future who will hopefully grow into a reliable offensive option.

Lakers Active Roster and 2023-24 Salary (Expiration Year)

Jalen Hood-Schifino, PG/SG: Rookie-scale contract

Maxwell Lewis, SG/SF: Rookie-scale contract

Anthony Davis, C: $40.6M (2025)

LeBron James, PF: $46.9M (2025)

Malik Beasley, SG: $16.5M (2024, club option)

Mohamed Bamba, C: $10.3M (2024)

Jarred Vanderbilt, PF: $4.6M (2024)

Max Christie, SG: $1.7M (2024)

Free Agents

D'Angelo Russell, PG: UFA

Lonnie Walker IV, SG: UFA

Rui Hachimura, PF: RFA

Dennis Schröder, PG: UFA

Troy Brown Jr., SG: UFA

Austin Reaves, SG: RFA

Tristan Thompson, C: UFA

Scotty Pippen Jr., PG: RFA

Lewis will have a good opportunity to learn during his rookie year with the Lakers, and he should have opportunities to contribute throughout the season.