    Maxwell Lewis' Draft Scouting Report: Pro Comparison, Updated Lakers Roster

    Doric SamJune 23, 2023

    SPOKANE, WA - DECEMBER 31: Pepperdine Waves forward Maxwell Lewis (24) jumps and lays the ball in the net during the game between the Pepperdine Waves and the Gonzaga Bulldogs on December 31, 2022, at McCarthey Athletic Center in Spokane, WA. (Photo by Oliver McKenna/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)
    The Los Angeles Lakers took a chance on a promising player with massive potential by adding former Pepperdine wing Maxwell Lewis, who went 40th in the 2023 NBA draft.

    Bleacher Report Draft Expert Jonathan Wasserman's Scouting Report

    Player: Maxwell Lewis

    Position: SG/SF

    Height: 6'7"

    Pro Comparison: Devin Vassell

    Scouting Report: The combination of 6'7" size and three-level shot-making have led to scouts picturing an NBA scoring wing. A drop-off in shooting and Pepperdine's poor record have also led to some skepticism.

    Lewis got off to a strong start to his sophomore season, but his efficiency dipped toward the end of the year. Overall, he started all 31 games and averaged 17.1 points, 5.7 rebounds and 2.8 assists while shooting 46.8 percent from the field and 34.8 percent from three-point range.

    While Pepperdine finished with a 9-22 record, Lewis was the team's lone bright spot because of his impressive creativity on offense and his play-making ability. He's now the third player in program history to be drafted in the first round, joining Doug Christie (1992) and Brad Armstrong (2001).

    Lewis will likely need time to develop, but the Lakers added a building block for the future who will hopefully grow into a reliable offensive option.

    Lakers Active Roster and 2023-24 Salary (Expiration Year)

    Jalen Hood-Schifino, PG/SG: Rookie-scale contract

    Maxwell Lewis, SG/SF: Rookie-scale contract

    Anthony Davis, C: $40.6M (2025)

    LeBron James, PF: $46.9M (2025)

    Malik Beasley, SG: $16.5M (2024, club option)

    Mohamed Bamba, C: $10.3M (2024)

    Jarred Vanderbilt, PF: $4.6M (2024)

    Max Christie, SG: $1.7M (2024)

    Free Agents

    D'Angelo Russell, PG: UFA

    Lonnie Walker IV, SG: UFA

    Rui Hachimura, PF: RFA

    Dennis Schröder, PG: UFA

    Troy Brown Jr., SG: UFA

    Austin Reaves, SG: RFA

    Tristan Thompson, C: UFA

    Scotty Pippen Jr., PG: RFA

    Lewis will have a good opportunity to learn during his rookie year with the Lakers, and he should have opportunities to contribute throughout the season.