    Jayson Tatum's Late-Game Heroics Thrill Fans as Celtics Beat Joel Embiid, 76ers

    Doric SamMay 12, 2023

    PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - MAY 11: Jayson Tatum #0 of the Boston Celtics drives to the basket against De'Anthony Melton #8 of the Philadelphia 76ers during the second quarter in game six of the Eastern Conference Semifinals in the 2023 NBA Playoffs at Wells Fargo Center on May 11, 2023 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images)
    Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images

    Boston Celtics star Jayson Tatum got off to a horrific start in Thursday's Game 6 against the Philadelphia 76ers, but the 2022-23 first-team All-NBA selection refused to go down without a fight.

    Tatum scored 16 of his 19 points in the fourth quarter to help lead the Celtics to a 95-86 win over the Sixers, staving off elimination and tying the series 3-3 to force Game 7. The 25-year-old started out 1-of-14 from the field before delivering in crunch time.

    Marcus Smart led the Celtics with 22 points while Jaylen Brown had 17 points and Malcolm Brogdon added 16 points off the bench. Boston's defense was incredibly impressive, holding Philadelphia to 36.1 percent from the field and 23.5 percent (8-of-34) from three-point range. The Sixers scored just 13 points in the fourth quarter.

    But it was Tatum who was the talk of NBA Twitter after helping save the Celtics' season:

    Bleacher Report @BleacherReport

    <a href="https://t.co/qwkjU3LukT">pic.twitter.com/qwkjU3LukT</a>

    Michael McCann @McCannSportsLaw

    Jason Tatum may not have done much during the course but he is showing up for the final exam.

    Taylor Rooks @TaylorRooks

    That was a true testament in believing in your abilities. Jayson was having a legit horrendous shooting night for most of the game. But he could shake that because those bad quarters aren't greater than your talent. Great moment there. But gotta carry it over to the next

    CBS Sports @CBSSports

    After scoring only 3 POINTS through 3 quarters, Jayson Tatum flipped the switch.<br><br>He outscored the entire 76ers team by himself, 16-13, in the final frame. <a href="https://t.co/l2dDMrnRy1">pic.twitter.com/l2dDMrnRy1</a>

    Bill Simmons @BillSimmons

    Never a doubt! <a href="https://t.co/LvHubFNDpx">pic.twitter.com/LvHubFNDpx</a>

    NBA Retweet @RTNBA

    Jayson Tatum in the 4th quarter <a href="https://t.co/8jDetiMdXZ">pic.twitter.com/8jDetiMdXZ</a>

    Rob Perez @WorldWideWob

    how many undertaker sitting up gifs are there about to be on my timeline

    Pat Forde @ByPatForde

    So impressive from Jason Tatum, going from hopeless shooter to ruthless closer when the Cs needed it. As for the Sixers: losing a close-out game at home on a night when Boston's best player is 5-for-21 .... baaaaad.

    ESPN Stats & Info @ESPNStatsInfo

    The two best words in sports: Game. Seven.<br><br>Tatum knocks down four 3-pt FG in the 4th quarter to lift the Celtics over the 76ers.<br><br>The 76ers and Celtics will head to Game 7 for the 8th time, the most meetings between franchises in a Game 7 all-time. <a href="https://t.co/5Gs3aTVU3m">https://t.co/5Gs3aTVU3m</a> <a href="https://t.co/2p90DlqyCl">pic.twitter.com/2p90DlqyCl</a>

    Barflaan Tedoe 🇱🇷 @The_Barftender

    Jayson Tatum dodged an all-time slander night with those 3s<br><br>It was gonna be terrible for him 😂

    Molly Morrison @mollyhannahm

    jaylen brown to jayson tatum: <a href="https://t.co/e92c5Sk8hD">pic.twitter.com/e92c5Sk8hD</a>

    Dan Favale @danfavale

    jayson tatum <a href="https://t.co/DS4NOYLyKV">pic.twitter.com/DS4NOYLyKV</a>

    Jon @jond2546

    Where the TATUM HATERS AT NOW SINCE HE IS CLUTCH AMD HIM

    Bleacher Report @BleacherReport

    JAYSON TATUM IN GAME 6: <a href="https://t.co/do3SQYie7y">pic.twitter.com/do3SQYie7y</a>

    After the game, Tatum declared, "I'm ... humbly, one of the best basketball players in the world." He proved that with his resiliency by overcoming his early struggles and playing at his best when it mattered most.

    Sunday's Game 7 in Boston will be an absolute fight, so the Celtics will need Tatum to perform at a high level once again to get past the Sixers and make it to the Eastern Conference Finals for the second straight year.