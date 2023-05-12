Jayson Tatum's Late-Game Heroics Thrill Fans as Celtics Beat Joel Embiid, 76ers

Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images

Boston Celtics star Jayson Tatum got off to a horrific start in Thursday's Game 6 against the Philadelphia 76ers, but the 2022-23 first-team All-NBA selection refused to go down without a fight.

Tatum scored 16 of his 19 points in the fourth quarter to help lead the Celtics to a 95-86 win over the Sixers, staving off elimination and tying the series 3-3 to force Game 7. The 25-year-old started out 1-of-14 from the field before delivering in crunch time.

Marcus Smart led the Celtics with 22 points while Jaylen Brown had 17 points and Malcolm Brogdon added 16 points off the bench. Boston's defense was incredibly impressive, holding Philadelphia to 36.1 percent from the field and 23.5 percent (8-of-34) from three-point range. The Sixers scored just 13 points in the fourth quarter.

But it was Tatum who was the talk of NBA Twitter after helping save the Celtics' season:

After the game, Tatum declared, "I'm ... humbly, one of the best basketball players in the world." He proved that with his resiliency by overcoming his early struggles and playing at his best when it mattered most.

Sunday's Game 7 in Boston will be an absolute fight, so the Celtics will need Tatum to perform at a high level once again to get past the Sixers and make it to the Eastern Conference Finals for the second straight year.