X

    Devils Ripped by Fans for Costly OT Penalty in Elimination Loss vs. Hurricanes

    Julia StumbaughMay 12, 2023

    RALEIGH, NORTH CAROLINA - MAY 11: Brent Burns #8 of the Carolina Hurricanes celebrates with teammates after a goal during the second period against the New Jersey Devils in Game Five of the Second Round of the 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs at PNC Arena on May 11, 2023 in Raleigh, North Carolina. (Photo by Josh Lavallee/NHLI via Getty Images)
    Josh Lavallee/NHLI via Getty Images

    The New Jersey Devils' season ended with a puck over the glass.

    After Jonas Siegenthaler took a delay of game penalty in overtime of Game 5, the Carolina Hurricanes scored to eliminate Jack Hughes and the Devils from the second round with a 3-2 win Thursday night.

    The Hurricanes will now advance to the Eastern Conference Finals.

    Many hockey fans, both those watching from New Jersey and neutral observers, were unhappy to see the Devils' season end on an often-criticized penalty.

    Steeeephen. @StephenR77

    Hate the puck over the glass penalty as much as ever. No one complains about it anymore because we're just resigned to it. But it's still terrible &amp; pointless. If that's a "delay of game", why shouldn't icings also be penalized? What about goalies covering the puck?

    Eric Fingerhut @ericfingerhut

    Gotta love a playoff series being decided in overtime by a puck over the glass penalty that clearly wasn't intentional.

    nick cahill @devilstatguy

    That was rough but on day 1 no one expected <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NJDevils?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NJDevils</a> to be here what a season. This is my official petition to get rid of the puck over glass penalty

    al @RealSenatorials

    A puck over glass penalty decides an elimination game and that sucks. Don Cherry was right.

    #7thBurg🤩 @4getit_

    ref allowing the season to come down to a delay of game penalty in OT is insane <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NJDevils?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NJDevils</a>

    Ryan Gilbert @RGilbertSOP

    Is this the offseason that the NHL finally gets rid of the delay of game penalty? Just make it so the defensive team can't change.

    Meanwhile, Devils fans expressed sympathy for Siegenthaler, who shot the puck over the glass while clearing a pass from Tomas Tatar under pressure.

    Steve Clark @SteveClarkMedia

    Feel so bad for Siegenthaler getting that puck over the glass penalty that led to the winning PP goal. Tough way to lose but <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/LetsGoCanes?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#LetsGoCanes</a> full value. Can't help but root for Rob Brind-Amour. Don't worry about <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NJDevils?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NJDevils</a> they'll be back. Lot of cap space and a great core.

    Jeff 🔴⚫️🔴 @JMC9787

    I will accept ZERO Siegenthaler slander. <br><br>Dude is a stud. Penalties happen like that sometimes. <br><br>The worst play on that was Tatar deciding to play it back into his own zone rather than forward. I love Tatar, but that was a weird decision.

    Mike 🍅 @MikeHoard3

    Gutted for Siegenthaler but it was going to be tough to beat the Canes in that series any way you look at it.

    Tanner Doiron @Tan976

    Siegenthaler tough puck over glass penalty in overtime but wasn't necessarily his fault. Tatar backhand pass was a grenade for him to handle, tried to move it quickly and put it over the glass. Brutal.

    Kristy Flannery @InStilettos_NHL

    Can't imagine what's going through <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NJDevils?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NJDevils</a> Jonas Siegenthaler's mind right now.

    Derek Phinney @DerekPhinney

    Bad maybe unlucky play by Sigenthaler for delay of game, but I put more on Tatar making a terrible decision to move it back to him as Canes forwards had on speed on forecheck when he had time to go north and make easy play. Little things this time of year are series ending plays.

    Back in the opening period, New Jersey struggled with puck management but headed into the break with 1-0 lead after a Dawson Mercer goal, eight saves by Akira Schmid, a Carolina post hit and Jesper Fast missing an empty net.

    The two teams traded goals in the second period. Then, Devils fans experienced the pain Caniacs had suffered during Fast's earlier miss when Meier forced a turnover and got the puck from Jack Hughes right in front of a wide-open net.

    Meier, still wearing the full face mask he donned after a first-round collision with Jacob Trouba's shoulder, missed.

    Devils Ripped by Fans for Costly OT Penalty in Elimination Loss vs. Hurricanes
    Video Play Button
    ✨ Watch more top videos, highlights, and B/R original content Right Arrow Icon
    Cory Lavalette @corylav

    Meier misses an open net. We're even on missed open nets

    Space Manley @manlyjackmanley

    Timo Meier &amp; Jesper Fast have officially cancelled each other out

    Kovy274hart @BattleOfHudson

    This is the best Meier has played for Jersey. That was a huge miss.

    Alex Chauvancy @AlexC_THW

    Wow. How did Meier miss that. The net was wide open

    BASEBALL DENIER @AreYouvIn

    That Meier miss will haunt my summer if they don't pull this game off.

    The Devils, still riding the momentum of Meier's power-play strike, held the Hurricanes to just a single shot for 14 minutes. But in the final 30 seconds of the second period, a screened Schmid missed a long-distance wrister from Brent Burns. Carolina tied the game, 2-2.

    Suddenly re-energized, the Hurricanes earned another dangerous chance off a face-off seconds later. A block from rookie Luke Hughes, who had joined John Marino on the second defense pairing for the middle frame, was all that kept New Jersey from heading into the third trailing by a goal.

    Brandon J. Lane @HonestlyGifted

    Luke Hughes just might have saved the Devils season <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NJDevils?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NJDevils</a>

    Jeff Rothman (PTX 101) 🌻🏒⚾️ @amazingjr87

    Luke Hughes w/ the save of the game! <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NJDevils?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NJDevils</a>

    x - sara @sarak1056

    luke hughes for vezina

    Dan Rosen @drosennhl

    Luke Hughes has so much to learn but he also has so much in his game that you can't teach. Just watching him in this series, the ups and the downs, he's proving why everyone is so high on him and why he's going to be an elite defenseman for a long time in the NHL.

    After a scoreless third period, the final minutes of which were dominated by the Hurricanes as the exhausted Devils struggled to keep up, the contest went to overtime.

    Siegenthaler took the delay of game penalty five minutes in to the extra frame. Fast, who whiffed on the empty net for Carolina earlier, was dead-on as he scored to end the game, 3-2.

    As the Devils head back to Newark for locker clean out, the Hurricanes will go on to face either the Florida Panthers and the Toronto Maple Leafs. The Maple Leafs currently trail the Panthers in the series, 3-1, and Game 5 will take place in Sunrise, Florida on Friday.