NFL Prime-Time Schedule 2023: List of Monday, Thursday and Sunday Night Games

AP Photo/Seth Wenig

The full 2023 NFL schedule was released on Thursday, unveiling an exciting slate of prime-time games.

Thursday Night Football will be entering its second season on Prime Video, while Monday Night Football remains on ESPN and Sunday Night Football can still be found on NBC.

Here's a look at the full prime-time schedule followed by some games to watch.

Schedules

Monday Night Football

Thursday Night Football

Sunday Night Football

Games to Watch

Week 1: Bills at Jets, MNF

The debut of Aaron Rodgers in a New York Jets will come in front of a national audience, as will many of his games this season. The Jets have six nationally broadcast games, five of which will come in prime time.

New York has a seven-game losing streak in Monday Night Football games, last winning in 2018 in the debut of Sam Darnold. Times have changed drastically, as the Jets now have a four-time NFL MVP under center who has a 17-6 record in prime-time games over the last four seasons and a nine-game winning streak on MNF.

The Bills are once again the favorites in the AFC East thanks to the presence of star quarterback Josh Allen, who won a duel against Rodgers last season when Buffalo took down the Green Bay Packers.

This will not only give Rodgers the chance at some revenge, but the Jets will have the opportunity to start their season by making a statement with a win.

Week 5: Cowboys at 49ers, SNF

The Dallas Cowboys and San Francisco 49ers will renew their rivalry on Sunday Night Football, marking a rematch of last season's NFC Divisional Round game.

Dak Prescott and the Cowboys will be looking for redemption, as the 49ers earned a 19-12 win in the matchup to eliminate Dallas from the playoffs for the second consecutive year. San Francisco also won a Wild Card Round game against Dallas in 2021.

Amazingly enough, the all-time series between the Cowboys and 49ers is tied at 19-19-1. Both teams will be motivated to not only break the tie, but also establish themselves as title contenders in the NFC.

Week 10: Panthers at Bears, TNF

While No. 1 overall pick Bryce Young will make his prime-time debut when the Carolina Panthers host the New Orleans Saints on Monday Night Football, his Thursday Night Football game against Justin Fields and the Chicago Bears is the one to keep an eye on.

By that point in the season, Young will be more acclimated to the NFL, as long as he lives up to expectations. If the 21-year-old is Carolina's starter, his matchup against Fields would be a showcase of two of the NFL's brightest young signal-callers.

Fields looked like a phenom last season, as he became the third quarterback ever to rush for over 1,000 yards. He should be able to build off his impressive 2022 campaign, and he will be looking to prove his experience will be enough to take down Young and the Panthers.

Week 11: Eagles at Chiefs, MNF

Super Bowl LVII was a thriller that came down to the final seconds, and now the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles will run it back on Monday Night Football.

It's just the second time in league history that a Super Bowl rematch has been played on MNF the following season. Both teams made multiple changes to their rosters, and they both will have new offensive coordinators after the respective departures of Eric Bieniemy and Shane Steichen.

However, the constants that remain are Patrick Mahomes and Jalen Hurts, who put on an incredible show in the Super Bowl. Mahomes and the Chiefs edged Philadelphia to win the Lombardi Trophy, so Hurts and the Eagles will be motivated to get some revenge.

There's a chance that this game will be a preview of Super Bowl LVIII, as both teams are expected to be title contenders once again.

Week 13: Bengals at Jaguars, MNF

The Jacksonville Jaguars are a team on the rise as Trevor Lawrence enters his third year in the NFL, and their matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals should be appointment viewing.

Fellow former No. 1 overall pick Joe Burrow has quickly entered the pantheon of top quarterbacks in the NFL, and it appears that Lawrence is following that blueprint. Fireworks can be expected, as both of them are known to light it up through the air.

Cincinnati and Jacksonville are both coming off postseason appearances last year, so their matchup could go a long way toward playoff seeding in the AFC this year.