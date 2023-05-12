Report: Court Docs Show Jalen Carter Had Suspended License on Night of Fatal Crash

Andy Lewis/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Court records show that Jalen Carter—a first-round pick by the Eagles this year—was driving with a suspended license on the night a fatal crash in Athens, Georgia, killed teammate Devin Willock and recruiting staffer Chandler LeCroy, according to ESPN's Tim McManus.

Police said that Carter was racing against the vehicle driven by LeCroy before it crashed, killing her and Willock and injuring offensive tackle Warren McClendon and staffer Tory Bowles. LeCroy's blood alcohol concentration was 0.197, twice the legal limit in Georgia, at the time of the crash, according to police.

Carter was charged with reckless driving and racing. He pleaded no contest and was sentenced to 12 months of probation, a $1,000 fine and 80 hours of community service. However, he was not charged with driving on a suspended license.

Per court documents obtained by McManus, Carter's suspended license stemmed back to a speeding ticket he received in Lake County, Florida in July of 2022. He wound up paying a $133.50 fine on Aug. 29 and elected to take a traffic course to avoid having points put on his license.

However, he did not complete the course in the necessary time frame which resulted in his license being suspended on Nov. 28, according to records.

It was reinstated on Jan. 26, 11 days after the incident with LeCroy and Willock.

Carter's attorney Kim Stephens said that the suspension was not listed on his driving record during a check in March.

"The driver's history that the solicitor's office ran back in March of 2023 did not show any license suspension," Stephens told McManus. "Otherwise, they would have charged him with that."

Stephens said that it isn't possible for Carter to be retroactively charged with driving on a suspended license since the case is now closed.

Carter was named—along with the Georgia Athletics Association, LeCroy's estate and a local club—as part of a $40 million lawsuit filed by Willock's father, Dave Willock Sr., on Tuesday in Gwinnett County, Georgia.

Willock is seeking $30 million from the University of Georgia's athletic association in compensatory damages as well as $10 million from Carter in punitive damages.