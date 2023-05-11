NBA Rumors: Jamal Murray Among Nuggets Dealing with Illness; Shootaround Cut Short

Barry Gossage/NBAE via Getty Images

The Denver Nuggets are taking a "wait and see" approach regarding Jamal Murray's availability for Game 6 against the Phoenix Suns on Thursday night.

"The team is hopeful that he's going to play tonight, but it's going to be a wait-and-see approach to see how he's feeling later tonight," ESPN's Ohm Youngmisuk said on SportsCenter. "There's a bug that's going through the Denver Nuggets. They had shootaround this morning and they cut it short after 15 minutes. Michael Malone is among the Nuggets that are not feeling well or at least feeling under the weather recently."

Murray, who has averaged 18.5 points, five rebounds and seven assists in five games against the Suns, is currently listed as "questionable" with a non-COVID illness.

A "lot of people" in the Denver organization have been dealing with illness recently, according to DNVR Sports' Harrison Wind.

The news of illness cutting this morning's shootaround short is concerning for a team that has the potential to eliminate the Suns. The Nuggets lead the series 3-2 and have a shot at clinching a spot in the conference finals on Thursday. A loss will send the series to a winner-take-all Game 7 in Denver.

Head coach Michael Malone's voice sounded hoarse in postgame interviews following the Nuggets' 118-102 Game 5 win, ESPN noted.

The status of Murray, who did not participate in the morning shootaround, will be evaluated prior to the start of Game 6.

The Suns will also be short-handed as they fight to stave off elimination. Chris Paul, who suffered a groin injury in Game 2, and Deandre Ayton, who suffered a rib contusion in Game 5 but remained in the game to put up 14 points and nine rebounds, have both been ruled out for Game 6.

Right now, that is little comfort for Denver basketball fans. It will not be clear how seriously the bug going around the team has impacted the Nuggets until they take the court at 10 p.m. ET.