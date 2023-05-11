Lakers Rumors: LA 'Irritated' Warriors Submitted Several Game 1 Plays for NBA Review

Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images

Officiating has been a point of contention throughout the second-round playoff series between the Golden State Warriors and Los Angeles Lakers, and now it sounds like one team isn't happy with the other.

According to Sam Amick of The Athletic, the Lakers "were irritated by the Warriors' decision after Game 1 to submit several plays for review by the NBA."

This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

For more from Bleacher Report on this topic and from around the sports world, check out our B/R app, homepage and social feeds—including Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.