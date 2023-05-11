X

    Lakers Rumors: LA 'Irritated' Warriors Submitted Several Game 1 Plays for NBA Review

    Doric SamMay 11, 2023

    SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA - MAY 10: Dennis Schroder #17 of the Los Angeles Lakers drives to the basket against Draymond Green #23 and Klay Thompson #11 of the Golden State Warriors during the second quarter in game five of the Western Conference Semifinal Playoffs at Chase Center on May 10, 2023 in San Francisco, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)
    Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images

    Officiating has been a point of contention throughout the second-round playoff series between the Golden State Warriors and Los Angeles Lakers, and now it sounds like one team isn't happy with the other.

    According to Sam Amick of The Athletic, the Lakers "were irritated by the Warriors' decision after Game 1 to submit several plays for review by the NBA."

    This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

    For more from Bleacher Report on this topic and from around the sports world, check out our B/R app, homepage and social feeds—including Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.