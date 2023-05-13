Lakers' Anthony Davis in Starting Lineup for Game 6 vs. Warriors After Head Injury

Noah Graham/NBAE via Getty Images

Los Angeles Lakers forward-center Anthony Davis will start in Friday's Game 6 matchup against the Golden State Warriors despite a head injury that he suffered in the previous game.

Davis left in the fourth quarter of Wednesday's Game 5 matchup after being struck in the head by Golden State's Kevon Looney while battling for a rebound. ESPN's Dave McMenamin reported Davis felt "woozy" after the hit, and he did not return to the game after being taken to the locker room.

"Obviously everyone saw he took a shot to the head, but we just checked on him," Lakers coach Darvin Ham said. "He seems to be doing really good already. That's just where he's at. That's the status of it right now."

ESPN's Brian Windhorst reported Davis was set to undergo concussion protocol Thursday. Had Davis tested positive for concussion-like symptoms, he would have been placed in protocol and almost certainly missed Game 6—if not Game 7.

Davis has averaged 22.4 points, 13.4 rebounds and 3.4 assists over the first five games of the series. The Lakers carry a 3-2 lead heading into Thursday night and are hoping to avoid becoming the 14th team in NBA history to blow a 3-1 series lead.