Former Cowboys RBs Coach: Ezekiel Elliott Needs to Accept Lesser Role to Get Contract

Michael Owens/Getty Images

Ezekiel Elliott remains unsigned after being released by the Cowboys in March, and former Dallas running backs coach Skip Peete, who is now with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, believes he knows why the veteran is still on the market.

While speaking with reporters this week, Peete said he thinks Elliott remains without a contract because of his hesitance to accept a lesser role in an offense, whether it be with the Cowboys or another franchise.

"I think that's part of the reason he's sitting out there," Peete said, via Kristie Ackert of the Tampa Bay Times. "If you're going to play, I mean, you're going to be the second and third guy. That's kind of what the price is. So that's something that a person has to be able to see, that that is what it is going to be."

Elliott spent seven season in Dallas before being released by the franchise, in part because of his $16.7 million cap hit in 2023 and the emergence of Tony Pollard as a leader in the backfield.

The Cowboys have been vocal about the door not being closed for a potential Elliott return in 2023, and ESPN's Jeremy Fowler reported Saturday on SportsCenter that the veteran returning to Dallas "is still on the table."

Fowler also listed the Buccaneers as a potential option for the Ohio State product.

"The Bucs could be an option for him," Fowler said. "I'm told they're looking for an RB2 behind Rachaad White. The problem could be the money. ... Bucs probably wouldn't want to spend all that much, but could be an option there."

Elliott will eventually find a home, it's just a matter of when and where. He's still one of the most talented running backs in the league, having rushed for 876 yards and 12 touchdowns in 2022, and a number of franchises could use the help in the backfield this coming season.

"I think Zeke is still a good, quality running back," Peete said. "He's playing 50 percent of the snaps, so your numbers are not the same, that's natural. But he still scored 12 touchdowns. He still caught the ball well. He still had numerous third-and-1, and short and goal-line places where he helped us win games. He's still a physical load."