Cowboys' Jerry Jones Says 'Ship Hasn't Sailed' on Potential Ezekiel Elliott Contract

The Dallas Cowboys released Ezekiel Elliott in March, but the veteran running back could still return to America's Team on a new contract this offseason.

"No, no no," Cowboys owner Jerry Jones told reporters Saturday when asked if anything the team did during the draft ruled out an Elliott return. "Not at all. That ship hasn't sailed yet. We haven't made a decision.

"Nothing we did today changes that."

The Cowboys selected Kansas State running back Deuce Vaughn in the sixth round of the 2023 NFL draft on Saturday. Vaughn's father, Chris Vaughn, is the franchise's assistant director of college scouting.

The Cowboys released Elliott as a post-June 1 cut to save roughly $11 million against the 2023 salary cap. However, he will still count a little more than $6 million toward the 2024 cap.

Dallas selected Elliott fourth overall in the 2016 draft out of Ohio State. In seven seasons with the franchise, he rushed for 8,262 yards and 68 touchdowns in 103 games, in addition to catching 305 passes for 2,336 yards and 12 scores.

Elliott had a solid 2022 season, rushing for 876 yards and 12 touchdowns in 15 games, but he's been on the decline since his 2018 Pro Bowl season that saw him rush for 1,434 yards and six scores in 15 games.

Additionally, with the emergence of Tony Pollard, the Cowboys had the ability to cut Elliott and save the cap space.

If Dallas brings Elliott back, though, he'll suit up alongside Pollard once again to form one of the best running back tandems in the NFL.