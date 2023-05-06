Ezekiel Elliott Rumors: Cowboys Return 'Still on the Table'; Buccaneers Linked to FA

Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images

Former Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott remains a free agent after being released by the franchise in March, but a return to America's Team appears to have not been ruled out.

Elliot returning to the Cowboys "is still on the table," ESPN's Jeremy Fowler reported Saturday on SportsCenter.

Additionally, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers may be an option for the three-time Pro Bowler, according to Fowler.

"The Bucs could be an option for him," Fowler said. "I'm told they're looking for an RB2 behind Rachaad White. The problem could be the money. ... Bucs probably wouldn't want to spend all that much, but could be an option there."

The Cowboys released Elliott after seven seasons as he was set to count for $16.7 million against the 2023 salary cap with a $10.9 million non-guaranteed base salary.

The 2016 Offensive Rookie of the Year was designated as a post-June 1 release, which saves Dallas $10.9 million in 2023. However, he will still count for $6 million in 2024 in dead cap.

Dallas selected Elliott fourth overall in the 2016 draft out of Ohio State and he put together arguably his best season as a rookie in 2016, rushing for 1,631 yards and 15 touchdowns in 15 games.

Elliott also posted three more seasons of 1,000-plus rushing yards with the Cowboys and rushed for 8,262 yards and 68 touchdowns in 103 games across seven seasons. However, his performance has dipped since a 2019 campaign that saw him rush for 1,357 yards and 12 scores.

During the 2020 season, he rushed for 979 yards and six touchdowns. He followed that up with 1,002 yards and 10 touchdowns on the ground in 2021, but with the emergence of Tony Pollard in 2022, he posted 876 rushing yards and 12 scores.

With Pollard having proved he's capable of being Dallas' lead running back after rushing for 1,007 yards and nine touchdowns last season, keeping Elliott onboard with a $16.7 million cap hit for 2023 didn't make sense for the Cowboys.

Additionally, the Cowboys selected Kansas State running back Deuce Vaughn in the sixth round of the 2023 NFL draft last month, so the need to add another player at the position next to Pollard isn't as great as it once was.

That said, the Cowboys have been open about the possibility of bringing Elliott back this summer. Team owner Jerry Jones told reporters last month that the "ship hasn't sailed yet" on the Elliott front and that there had been no decision made on his future with the club.

As for the Buccaneers, the franchise could use some depth behind White, who was selected in the third round of the 2022 draft out of Arizona State. The 24-year-old rushed for 481 yards and one score last season, in addition to catching 50 passes for 290 yards and two touchdowns.

While White showed flashes of potential, he may not be ready to take over as Tampa Bay's lead running back.

The only other players the Bucs have on the roster at the position are Chase Edmonds, Ke'Shawn Vaughn, Patrick Laird, Sean Tucker and Ronnie Brown.

Adding Elliott to lead that room would be huge for the Buccaneers, who are about to embark on a new journey in 2023 in the post-Tom Brady era.