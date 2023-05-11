X

    Warriors' JaMychal Green Shades LeBron James' Flopping Comments in IG Story Post

    Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured Columnist IVMay 11, 2023

    LOS ANGELES, CA - MAY 08: Golden State Warriors forward JaMychal Green (1) during game 4 of the NBA Western Conference Semifinals between the Golden State Warriors and the Los Angeles Lakers on May 08, 2023, at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, CA. (Photo by Jevone Moore/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)
    Jevone Moore/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

    Golden State Warriors forward JaMychal Green called out LeBron James after the Los Angeles Lakers star denied he and his teammates were "looking for flopping opportunities" in the Western Conference semifinals.

    Green wasn't exactly subtle when responding to the comments on social media:

    snoop🥂 @ayyogeoo

    JaMychal Green via Instagram. 👀👀👀👀 <a href="https://t.co/GFS7biafOL">pic.twitter.com/GFS7biafOL</a>

