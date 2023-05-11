Warriors' JaMychal Green Shades LeBron James' Flopping Comments in IG Story Post

Jevone Moore/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Golden State Warriors forward JaMychal Green called out LeBron James after the Los Angeles Lakers star denied he and his teammates were "looking for flopping opportunities" in the Western Conference semifinals.

Green wasn't exactly subtle when responding to the comments on social media:

This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

For more from Bleacher Report on this topic and from around the sports world, check out our B/R app, homepage and social feeds—including Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.