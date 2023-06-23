Rayan Rupert's Draft Scouting Report: Pro Comparison, Updated Trail Blazers Roster

Simon Sturzaker/Getty Images

After getting exposure to professional basketball last season in the National Basketball League, Rayan Rupert is ready to make an impact in the NBA after being selected with the No. 43 pick by the Portland Trail Blazers in the 2023 draft.

Bleacher Report Draft Expert Jonathan Wasserman's Scouting Report

Player: Rayan Rupert

Position: SG/SF

Height: 6'6"

Pro Comparison: Nicolas Batum

Scouting Report: Despite playing limited minutes in the NBL, Rupert has been a staple in the first-round discussion based on his translatable shooting mechanics, defensive tools and the valued three-and-D archetype they create.

Trail Blazers Active Roster and 2023-24 Salary (Expiration Year)

Scoot Henderson, PG: Rookie scale contract

Kris Murray, SF/PF: Rookie scale contract

Rayan Rupert, SG/SF: Rookie scale contract

Damian Lillard, PG: $45.6M (2027)

Anfernee Simons, SG: $24.1M (2027)

Jusuf Nurkic, C: $16.9M (2026)

Shaedon Sharpe, SG: $6.3M (2026)

Nassir Little, SF: $6.3M (2027)

Kevin Knox, SF: $3M (2024, Team Option)

Keon Johnson, SG: $2.8M (2025)

Trendon Watford, SF: $1.8M (2025)

Jabari Walker, SF: $1.7M (2025)

Jeenathan Williams, $1.7M (2024)

Free Agents

Jerami Grant, PF: UFA

Justise Winslow, SF: UFA

Cam Reddish, SF: RFA

Matisse Thybulle, SG: RFA

Drew Eubanks, C: UFA

John Butler, C: RFA (two-way contract)

Ibou Badji, C: RFA (two-way contract)

Rupert wasn't a featured player for New Zealand in the NBL last season. He ranked seventh on the team in minutes per game (17.3) and still has a lot of work to do as a shooter after making just 35.0 percent of his field-goal attempts.

The 19-year-old did make 70.6 percent of his free throws, so there is clearly some indication he can get better with more playing time and development. He has good length on the wing with a 7'2" wingspan that can cause problems for NBA defenders when he puts it all together.

At this point in the draft, Rupert is worth a bet for the Trail Blazers. He's entirely an upside play, but the ceiling is enormous because of the smooth shooting mechanics and defensive potential.

Even if Rupert doesn't reach his full potential offensively, the versatility to defend multiple positions should be enough for him to carve out a role in the NBA.