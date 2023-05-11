WWE's Liv Morgan, Raquel Rodriguez Challenge Cardi B, Megan Thee Stallion to a Match

ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images

Celebrity involvement has long been a hallmark of WWE's success, and WWE women's tag team champions Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez are hoping to lure two of the biggest stars in music into the world of professional wrestling.

In an interview with TMZ Sports, Morgan and Rodriguez called out rap megastars Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion for a match.

"We're talking Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion," Morgan said. "We want them."

Rodriguez added: "They've had a little interaction with some of our other Superstars. They're always interacting on Twitter, so I think they would be more than willing to come and have a little fun with Liv and I."

Cardi B has often mentioned on Twitter that she was a fan of WWE in the 1990s and 2000s, naming Booker T, Batista, Eddie Guerrero, Triple H, Edge, Lita, The Undertaker and Kane as some of her all-time favorites.

It is unclear if Megan Thee Stallion shares Cardi's wrestling fandom, but she took some photos alongside current Raw women's champion Bianca Belair two years ago:

Cardi and Megan are friends who have collaborated musically in the past, so it may not be too far-fetched to think they could do something in WWE at some point even if it isn't a match.

Perhaps they would be inspired by Bad Bunny, who is unquestionably among the biggest musical performers in the world currently.

Bad Bunny made his WWE in-ring debut two years ago at WrestleMania 37, and last weekend he had his first one-on-one match when he competed in his home country of Puerto Rico against Damian Priest at Backlash.

The Puerto Rican fans gave Bad Bunny a hugely positive reaction, and they were delighted to see him prevail in a San Juan Street Fight.

Bad Bunny is the latest in a long line of celebrities who have thrived in WWE and helped bring new eyes to the product, and there is little doubt that Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion could do the same if open to the opportunity.

