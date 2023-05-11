Raiders' Tyree Wilson Hopes to Take Game to Next Level Playing with Crosby, Jones

AP Photo/Jeff Roberson

The Las Vegas Raiders aren't going to provide top-10 pick Tyree Wilson with a red carpet to the first string, but he has high hopes for his fit alongside Maxx Crosby and Chandler Jones.

"It's really just them seeing where they can use me," Wilson told The Athletic's Tashan Reed. "I'm a versatile player; that's why they brought me in. I'm smart, so I can learn multiple positions. And with two great pass-rushers in Maxx and Chandler, I'll be able to refine my technique in my pass-rush game and take it to another level."

Crosby is coming off his second straight Pro Bowl and will continue to occupy one of the two spots at defensive end. On the other side is Jones, who is coming off a somewhat down year but is still a proven pass-rusher.

Las Vegas is clearly looking toward the future with Wilson. He was the No. 18 overall player and the third-best defensive lineman on Bleacher Report's final big board. The 6'6" edge-rusher had 14 sacks and 27.5 tackles for loss over his final two seasons at Texas Tech.

"He's going to have to earn a role here," general manager Dave Ziegler said of Wilson on draft night. "There's a lot of things that he's going to need to continue to grow on the field and off the field. And we believe that he can do that—that's why we took him—but he still has a long way to go."

Jones is signed through the 2024 season, though the Raiders can free up $8.4 million in salary-cap space if they cut him next spring.

For now, Wilson might have to settle for a backup role until the coaching staff is ready to make a major change along its defensive front.