Yankees Trade Rumors: 'No Chance' NY Will Be Sellers Instead of Buyers at Deadline

Dustin Satloff/Getty Images

Despite being four games over .500 entering Thursday, the New York Yankees find themselves in last place in the American League East.

Per ESPN's Buster Olney, there is "no chance" the Yankees would consider selling instead of buying leading up to the Aug. 1 trade deadline.

Despite the hand-wringing from Yankees fans about the team's position in the division, they aren't playing badly. They have won three straight games, although sweeping the Oakland Athletics doesn't carry much cache anymore.

The Texas Rangers (22-14) are the only AL club outside of the AL East with a better record than the Bronx Bombers.

There are definitely flaws with this Yankees roster that could be a problem as the season goes along, though. They have a number of key players making a lot of money currently on the injured list.

Some of the injuries can be considered bad luck, but the Yankees went all-in on a group of players who have extensive injury issues. Aaron Judge is now 31 and missed 142 games between the 2018 and 2020 seasons.

Giancarlo Stanton has missed at least 23 games every year since 2019, including this season (25). Josh Donaldson is 37, is coming off one of the worst seasons of his career in 2022 and was off to a slow start in five games (.489 OPS) before suffering a strained hamstring.

Carlos Rodón, who was New York's other big offseason signing after Judge, has yet to pitch this year due to forearm and back injuries. He made 55 starts in the previous two seasons, but he had only 43 total appearances in four years from 2017 to '20.

Luis Severino is getting closer to making his season debut after making a rehab start in Triple-A on Wednesday.

When those players get back, the Yankees will look much different than they do right now. Most of them were on the roster that won 99 games and advanced to the ALCS last season.

The only reason there is a sense of panic in the Bronx right now is because the entire division looks so strong. The Yankees have the ability to compete with any of those clubs when they get back to full strength.