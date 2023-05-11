Tom Brady to Be Honored by Patriots Before 2023 Home Opener Following NFL Retirement

Tom Brady to Be Honored by Patriots Before 2023 Home Opener Following NFL RetirementMay 11, 2023
New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft announced the team plans to honor legendary quarterback Tom Brady ahead of their 2023 home opener, which will reportedly be against the Miami Dolphins in Week 2.
"I invited him back to come here and be with us in the opening game," Kraft said Thursday on Good Morning Football. "The first of many celebrations."
New England Patriots @Patriots
"The greatest player in the history of the game played right here in Foxboro, and I'm happy to tell you…I invited him back to come here and be with us at the opening game."<br><br>Robert Kraft on honoring <a href="https://twitter.com/TomBrady?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@TomBrady</a> at <a href="https://twitter.com/GilletteStadium?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@GilletteStadium</a>. <a href="https://t.co/Dg4Aq2TXvq">pic.twitter.com/Dg4Aq2TXvq</a>
New England Patriots @Patriots
12 is coming home.<a href="https://twitter.com/TomBrady?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@TomBrady</a> will be honored at our home opener at <a href="https://twitter.com/GilletteStadium?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@GilletteStadium</a>.<br><br>Full game info tonight at 8:00 PM on <a href="https://twitter.com/nflnetwork?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@nflnetwork</a>. <a href="https://t.co/ot2iEO7EDa">pic.twitter.com/ot2iEO7EDa</a>
Jordan Schultz of The Score reported the Dolphins will be the Patriots opening home opponents prior to the NFL's schedule release.
This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.
For more from Bleacher Report on this topic and from around the sports world, check out our B/R app, homepage and social feeds—including Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.