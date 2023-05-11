Tom Brady to Be Honored by Patriots Before 2023 Home Opener Following NFL Retirement

Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft announced the team plans to honor legendary quarterback Tom Brady ahead of their 2023 home opener, which will reportedly be against the Miami Dolphins in Week 2.

"I invited him back to come here and be with us in the opening game," Kraft said Thursday on Good Morning Football. "The first of many celebrations."

Jordan Schultz of The Score reported the Dolphins will be the Patriots opening home opponents prior to the NFL's schedule release.

