X

    Tom Brady to Be Honored by Patriots Before 2023 Home Opener Following NFL Retirement

    Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured Columnist IVMay 11, 2023

    FOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS - JANUARY 04: Tom Brady #12 of the New England Patriots looks on holding his helmet before the AFC Wild Card Playoff game against the Tennessee Titans at Gillette Stadium on January 04, 2020 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)
    Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

    New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft announced the team plans to honor legendary quarterback Tom Brady ahead of their 2023 home opener, which will reportedly be against the Miami Dolphins in Week 2.

    "I invited him back to come here and be with us in the opening game," Kraft said Thursday on Good Morning Football. "The first of many celebrations."

    New England Patriots @Patriots

    "The greatest player in the history of the game played right here in Foxboro, and I'm happy to tell you…I invited him back to come here and be with us at the opening game."<br><br>Robert Kraft on honoring <a href="https://twitter.com/TomBrady?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@TomBrady</a> at <a href="https://twitter.com/GilletteStadium?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@GilletteStadium</a>. <a href="https://t.co/Dg4Aq2TXvq">pic.twitter.com/Dg4Aq2TXvq</a>

    New England Patriots @Patriots

    12 is coming home.<a href="https://twitter.com/TomBrady?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@TomBrady</a> will be honored at our home opener at <a href="https://twitter.com/GilletteStadium?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@GilletteStadium</a>.<br><br>Full game info tonight at 8:00 PM on <a href="https://twitter.com/nflnetwork?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@nflnetwork</a>. <a href="https://t.co/ot2iEO7EDa">pic.twitter.com/ot2iEO7EDa</a>

    Jordan Schultz of The Score reported the Dolphins will be the Patriots opening home opponents prior to the NFL's schedule release.

    This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

    For more from Bleacher Report on this topic and from around the sports world, check out our B/R app, homepage and social feeds—including Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.