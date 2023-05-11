Bucks' Jrue Holiday Wins 2022-23 Twyman-Stokes NBA Teammate of the Year Award

Megan Briggs/Getty Images

Milwaukee Bucks guard Jrue Holiday was named the Twyman-Stokes NBA Teammate of the Year for the 2022-23 season Thursday.

Holiday was joined by 11 other finalists for the honor: Mikal Bridges (Brooklyn Nets), Darius Garland (Cleveland Cavaliers), Udonis Haslem (Miami Heat), Derrick Rose (New York Knicks), Grant Williams (Boston Celtics), Harrison Barnes (Sacramento Kings), Stephen Curry (Golden State Warriors), Aaron Gordon (Denver Nuggets), Jaren Jackson Jr. (Memphis Grizzlies), Damion Lee (Phoenix Suns) and Damian Lillard (Portland Trail Blazers).

Holiday is a regular fixture among the nominees and is the only three-time Twyman-Stokes winner in league history.

In fact, Holiday is the only player who has even won the award twice. He's now won it in back-to-back seasons and three times in the past four years.

The award was created for the 2012-13 season and honors Jack Twyman and Maurice Stokes, former teammates on the Rochester/Cincinnati Royals in the 1950s. Twyman became Stokes' legal guardian after Stokes suffered a career-ending brain injury during a game in 1958.

Stokes died in 1970.

NBA executives nominate six players from each conference for the honor, with players then voting for their favorite among the 12 total nominees. The NBA will award $25,000 to the charity of Holiday's choice in honor of his win.