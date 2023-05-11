NHL Playoffs 2023: Top Storylines for May 11 Schedule

0 of 3

Bruce Bennett/Getty Images

The Carolina Hurricanes can become the first team to clinch a spot in the conference final round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs on Thursday.

Carolina enters Game 5 against the New Jersey Devils on home ice with a 3-1 advantage in the Eastern Conference second-round series.

Carolina rebounded with a 6-1 win in Game 4 after it conceded on eight occasions in Game 3.

The Hurricanes have been the most consistent team in the NHL postseason, as they allowed two goals or fewer in six of their seven victories.

New Jersey needs to find its Game 3 form on the road to keep the series alive. The Devils find themselves in a similar position as the Toronto Maple Leafs, who won while facing elimination on Wednesday.

The Dallas Stars are just looking for some separation on home ice against the Seattle Kraken in Thursday's second game.

Dallas and Seattle alternated wins in the series so far. The second-round matchup followed the exact pattern from Dallas' first-round win over the Minnesota Wild.

Dallas used three straight wins in Games 4-6 to eliminate Minnesota. It set itself up for another three-game winning run with a Game 4 win in Seattle.