Garoppolo, Raiders vs. Mahomes, Chiefs Set for Christmas Day On 2023 NFL Schedule

Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

After the NFL announced an NFC East rivalry game on Christmas Day, the league has unveiled the second matchup that will be played on Dec. 25.

Jimmy Garoppolo and the Las Vegas Raiders will take on Patrick Mahomes and the defending Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium in a game that will be simulcast on CBS and Nickelodeon.

This season will mark Garoppolo's first exposure to the Raiders-Chiefs rivalry. He signed a three-year contract with Las Vegas in March after spending the previous six years with the San Francisco 49ers.

The three games Garoppolo played against Mahomes and the Chiefs during his time with San Francisco did not go well. He suffered a torn ACL in Week 3 of the 2018 season, lost in Super Bowl 54 and lost 44-23 in Week 7 last season.

Since Mahomes became a full-time starting quarterback in 2018, the Chiefs have dominated their 10 head-to-head games against the Raiders. He has a 9-1 record with 3,040 passing yards, 27 touchdowns, three interceptions and a 65.6 completion percentage.

The Los Angeles Chargers are the only other team Mahomes has thrown at least 20 touchdown passes against in his career (21).

The Raiders' lone victory against Mahomes came in Week 5 of the 2020 season at Arrowhead. Derek Carr threw for 347 yards and three touchdowns in a 40-32 win.

Both of last season's Super Bowl participants are competing on Christmas Day. The Philadelphia Eagles are hosting the New York Giants in the 4:25 p.m. ET game.

There will be one more Christmas game that is still to be announced. This season will mark the fourth consecutive year the NFL is playing on Dec. 25.