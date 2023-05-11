Knicks' Jalen Brunson After Playing 48 Minutes in Win vs. Heat: 'Whatever It Takes'

Nathaniel S. Butler/NBAE via Getty Images

Jalen Brunson was incredible during Wednesday night's season-saving win over the Miami Heat, scoring 38 points and adding nine rebounds and seven assists in 48 minutes of play.

After the game, he talked about playing the entire contest in an effort to keep the New York Knicks alive this postseason:

Quentin Grimes also played all 48 minutes in the crucial win.

"These are world-class athletes," Knicks head coach Tom Thibodeau said of the pair. "This is how they come up. So if you condition yourself for that workload, you're gonna be fine."

Thibs added that he's never seen a player work as hard as Brunson:

The Knicks still trail in the series, 3-2, with Game 6 returning to Miami on Friday night.