X

    Knicks' Jalen Brunson After Playing 48 Minutes in Win vs. Heat: 'Whatever It Takes'

    Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured Columnist IVMay 11, 2023

    NEW YORK, NY - MAY 10: Jalen Brunson #11 of the New York Knicks dribbles the ball during Round 2 Game 5 of the Semi-Finals 2023 NBA Playoffs against the Miami Heat on May 10, 2023 at Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2023 NBAE (Photo by Nathaniel S. Butler/NBAE via Getty Images)
    Nathaniel S. Butler/NBAE via Getty Images

    Jalen Brunson was incredible during Wednesday night's season-saving win over the Miami Heat, scoring 38 points and adding nine rebounds and seven assists in 48 minutes of play.

    After the game, he talked about playing the entire contest in an effort to keep the New York Knicks alive this postseason:

    Knicks Videos @sny_knicks

    Jalen Brunson says he had no discussion pregame with Tom Thibodeau about playing all 48 minutes tonight:<br><br>"Nothing was said at all. Whatever it takes." <a href="https://t.co/9RzX3FKfuG">pic.twitter.com/9RzX3FKfuG</a>

    Knicks Videos @sny_knicks

    "Just tried to do everything I could to win. We did that and now it's on to Game 6."<br><br>Jalen Brunson on his game tonight and playing 48 minutes: <a href="https://t.co/5BJZbMAxaK">pic.twitter.com/5BJZbMAxaK</a>

    Quentin Grimes also played all 48 minutes in the crucial win.

    "These are world-class athletes," Knicks head coach Tom Thibodeau said of the pair. "This is how they come up. So if you condition yourself for that workload, you're gonna be fine."

    Thibs added that he's never seen a player work as hard as Brunson:

    Knicks Videos @sny_knicks

    "I've never seen anyone work the way he does."<br><br>- Tom Thibodeau on Jalen Brunson <a href="https://t.co/4MTAkaKfYn">pic.twitter.com/4MTAkaKfYn</a>

    Knicks Videos @sny_knicks

    "What can you say about the guy? He's just an incredible all-around player."<br><br>Tom Thibodeau talks about Jalen Brunson's performance tonight: <a href="https://t.co/hVsQyxfcBA">pic.twitter.com/hVsQyxfcBA</a>

    The Knicks still trail in the series, 3-2, with Game 6 returning to Miami on Friday night.

    Knicks' Jalen Brunson After Playing 48 Minutes in Win vs. Heat: 'Whatever It Takes'
    Video Play Button
    ✨ Watch more top videos, highlights, and B/R original content Right Arrow Icon