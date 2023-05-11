X

    Jalen Brunson Called All-NBA Snub by Fans After Keying Knicks' Win vs. Butler, Heat

    Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured Columnist IVMay 11, 2023

    NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 10: Jalen Brunson #11 of the New York Knicks prepares to play prior to game five of the Eastern Conference Semifinals in the 2023 NBA Playoffs against the Miami Heat at Madison Square Garden on May 10, 2023 in New York City.
    Elsa/Getty Images

    With the New York Knicks' season on the line, Jalen Brunson gave everything—absolutely everything—to keep his team alive.

    The veteran point guard was massive for the Knicks on Wednesday night, putting up 38 points, nine rebounds and seven assists to lead his team to a 112-103 Game 5 win over the Miami Heat.

    NBA on TNT @NBAonTNT

    Brunson lobs it up for Obi Toppin! 💥🔨 <a href="https://t.co/EvwUG1bmpj">pic.twitter.com/EvwUG1bmpj</a>

    NBA @NBA

    Block. Ball movement. Triple.<br><br>Jalen Brunson (26 PTS) and the Knicks lead by 13 👀<br><br>📺: TNT | Game 5 <a href="https://t.co/0yHkeLaaYm">pic.twitter.com/0yHkeLaaYm</a>

    NBA on TNT @NBAonTNT

    Brunson sinks the rainbow triple over Jimmy 🔥<br><br>35 and counting on the night 🪣 <a href="https://t.co/xMUxnq9RDK">pic.twitter.com/xMUxnq9RDK</a>

    NBA @NBA

    37 PTS FOR JALEN BRUNSON 🔥<br><br>Knicks lead late in Game 5.<br><br>📺: TNT | MIA leads 3-1 <a href="https://t.co/2GaAm8Mthj">pic.twitter.com/2GaAm8Mthj</a>

    "You've got to give the [Heat] credit, that's a hard team to play," Brunson said on TNT after the win. "We just came out to fight. We didn't get discouraged with a 10-point deficit in the first quarter, and we just kept fighting."

    The fact that he was still standing, let alone giving the postgame interview, was impressive in its own right. Brunson played all 48 minutes in the victory, forever etching his name into the pantheon of great Knicks' performances.

    Maybe it wasn't quite Willis Reed hobbling onto the court for Game 7 in the 1970 NBA Finals with a muscle tear in his right thigh or Patrick Ewing putting up 24 points, 22 rebounds, seven assists and five blocks in Game 7 of the Eastern Conference Finals in 1994 to lead his team to the Finals.

    But it was still a wildly impressive performance, and NBA Twitter was not only loving it but a bit astonished that Brunson didn't find his way onto an All-NBA team this season:

    Bhutanese Shadow Garden @motorollaz

    Jalen Brunson robbed of All-Star and All-NBA, he's really him and no one paying dues

    Nithin Reddy @np_reddy

    Jalen Brunson deserved that All-NBA 3rd team selection <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/KnicksTape?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#KnicksTape</a>

    Matthew @mattgandara15

    Jalen Brunson showing why he shoulda been an All-NBA player tonight!!

    Puastin Reaves @favianpua

    Still insane that Jalen Brunson was both an All-Star and an All-NBA snub. I don't know who you take out but you definitely need to have him in both squads.

    Him Duncan @_BGXIII_

    Jalen Brunson is CLEARLY an All Star.

    na-na popovich @jugg_sde

    julius randle made all-nba but jalen brunson the best player on the knicks

    Cynical @CynicalNYK

    Jalen Brunson carrying the Knicks in the first half: <a href="https://t.co/JlX4FFpbYn">pic.twitter.com/JlX4FFpbYn</a>

    Silas P. Silas @KennySpenceNBA

    I don't think Jalen Brunson has ever missed a floater

    Cameron Magruder @ScooterMagruder

    Mavs are wild for letting Jalen Brunson go

    Prime @primetimelocks_

    By the way, Brunson showing up and dropping 38, 8, 7 (2 mins left in the 4th still) in an elimination game proves he's got that "it factor." A guy who if it's a big game, he's showing up. One of them ones.

    He wasn't the only hero. Quentin Grimes also played the entire game and came up with one of the key moments in the game, getting a late steal on Jimmy Butler after the Knicks player had fallen to the floor earlier in the sequence and appeared to injure his leg.

    NBA @NBA

    HUSTLE ON 💯 <a href="https://t.co/u7LSlhocmE">https://t.co/u7LSlhocmE</a> <a href="https://t.co/SUDJ5x9m69">pic.twitter.com/SUDJ5x9m69</a>

    The Sporting News @sportingnews

    Jalen Brunson &amp; Quentin Grimes become the first Knicks teammates to play all 48 minutes in a playoff game since Walt Frazier &amp; Jerry Lucas in 1972 🤯 <a href="https://t.co/UoT1M697OX">pic.twitter.com/UoT1M697OX</a>

    Dan Favale @danfavale

    x-rays on jalen brunson and quentin grimes just came back <a href="https://t.co/mVgQwMXLOW">pic.twitter.com/mVgQwMXLOW</a>

    And both R.J. Barrett (26 points, seven boards in 38 minutes) and Julius Randle (24 points, five rebounds, five assists in 36 minutes) had big games as well.

    As for Jimmy Butler, arguably the best player thus far in these playoffs, he had a quieter game by his own lofty standards (19 points, nine assists, seven boards).

    But the grit, determination, poise and skill exhibited by Brunson in the most important game of New York's season can't be understated. He was on a different level and provided Knicks fans with a showing they won't soon forget.