    Joseph Woll Excites Fans as Matthews, Maple Leafs Save Season vs. Tkachuk, Panthers

    Erin WalshMay 11, 2023

    SUNRISE, FL - MAY 7: Joseph Woll #60 of the Toronto Maple Leafs stops a shot by Matthew Tkachuk #19 of the Florida Panthers during third period action in Game Three of the Second Round of the 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs at the FLA Live Arena on May 7, 2023 in Sunrise, Florida. (Photo by Joel Auerbach/Getty Images)
    Joel Auerbach/Getty Images

    The Toronto Maple Leafs live to see another day in the 2023 Stanley Cup playoffs.

    Down 3-0 and on the verge of elimination in their second-round series against the Florida Panthers, the Maple Leafs rallied for a 2-1 victory Wednesday night at FLA Live Arena to keep their title hopes alive.

    After a scoreless first period, William Nylander opened the scoring on the power play at the 3:29 mark of the middle frame to put Toronto up 1-0.

    B/R Open Ice @BR_OpenIce

    Toronto trying to stay alive ‼️ <a href="https://t.co/8a5Rm6IhhK">pic.twitter.com/8a5Rm6IhhK</a>

    The Panthers made a significant push in the third period in an attempt to tie the game, but Maple Leafs rookie netminder Joseph Woll was outstanding in the crease, stopping 24 of 25 shots in the win.

    Mitch Marner went on to give the Maple Leafs a 2-0 lead at the 10:03 mark of the third on a seeing-eye shot that beat Sergei Bobrovsky.

    B/R Open Ice @BR_OpenIce

    What a shot by Marner for the 2-0 lead 🚀 <a href="https://t.co/Ka2pkbBxPN">pic.twitter.com/Ka2pkbBxPN</a>

    While you can't win without scoring goals, fans on Twitter praised Woll for his series-saving performance Wednesday night:

    Derek Duquette @DerekDuquette_

    Brick Woll in the series.<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/LeafsForever?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#LeafsForever</a> <a href="https://t.co/q1JPZ6WEcw">pic.twitter.com/q1JPZ6WEcw</a>

    Mystyk with THE PASSION™ (4 of 12) @MystykLePassion

    What a game for BRICK WOLL

    Kyle Rooley @kylerooley88

    If Woll wins up this game and forces a gm7 fpr us..hes our 1A next season no question <a href="https://twitter.com/MapleLeafs?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@MapleLeafs</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/LeafsForever?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#LeafsForever</a>

    marcie @60leafs

    WHAT A SAVE FROM WOLL OH MY GOD HES A MACHINE

    Аlex Hobson @AHobsonMedia

    Leafs are outshooting, out-hitting, out faceoff-ing, and out possessing the Panthers, and Woll has been excellent so far. Go out and give him some insurance in the third.

    Abigail Jordyn @AbigailJordynnn

    This may or may not age well but hoping Woll comes out the hero of this series.

    mk @happilymkp

    jesus Mary and Joseph (woll)

    Proxz @Prxzs

    Make Woll our number 1 goalie next year, we have a young good goalie who we can grow into someone amazing

    David Olinger @David_W_Olinger

    Woll is locked in now. He will shut down the Panthers the rest of the way for a <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Leafs?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Leafs</a> victory.

    Ron Vautour @RonVautour

    If Woll wins this game, he owns the net for the rest of the playoffs

    Kassandra @mj_xviii

    Woll played Amazing tonight! <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/LeafsForever?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#LeafsForever</a>

    Blue is the Colour @leafsin2030

    I stand by my comments. Still think Woll is <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Leafs?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Leafs</a> best goalie. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Leafsforever?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Leafsforever</a> <a href="https://t.co/2UBY4mqkJd">https://t.co/2UBY4mqkJd</a>

    x - Amy (4/16) @Amy10J

    JOSEPH WOLL, FIRST NHL PLAYOFF WIN!!!!! <a href="https://t.co/SBc8c6HCrn">pic.twitter.com/SBc8c6HCrn</a>

    julia - rd 2: leafs in ? @JuliaM1795

    Joseph Woll played an incredible game

    april. @april_allen26

    BRICK WOLL SHOWED UP BABY

    Corey Johnson @cjohnson202

    BRICK WOLL

    Aaren @FrawLeafs

    Can't spell Woll without W

    Daniel @danielr_w

    Do you have a minute to hear about our lord and saviour Joseph Woll? <a href="https://t.co/WYlEFtR90a">pic.twitter.com/WYlEFtR90a</a>

    Woll was given the nod for Game 4 after starting goaltender Ilya Samsonov was knocked out of Game 3 with an upper-body injury. Wednesday's contest was his first career NHL playoff start.

    The 24-year-old, who was selected in the third round of the 2016 draft out of Boston College, appeared in seven games for the Maple Leafs during the regular season, posting a 6-1-0 record with a 2.16 goals-against average and .932 save percentage.

    Given his successful track record, the Leafs may want to go with Woll as the starter for Game 5, regardless if Samsonov is healthy enough to play.

    Game 5 between the Leafs and Panthers is set for Friday at Scotiabank Arena.