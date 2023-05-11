Cavaliers' Donovan Mitchell Tweets 'FOH' After All-NBA 1st-Team Snub

Kirk Irwin/Getty Images

Cleveland Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell was selected to the All-NBA second team on Wednesday, but he clearly believes he should have been a first-team pick.

For Mitchell to have made the first team, he would have had to displace either Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander or Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Dončić. Here's how their three resumes stacked up:

Mitchell: 28.3 PPG, 4.4 APG, 4.3 RPG, 1.5 SPG, 48.4 percent from the field, 38.6 percent from three, led the Cavs to a 51-31 record and No. 4 seed in the East.

SGA: 31.4 PPG, 5.5 APG, 4.8 RPG, 1.6 SPG, 1.0 BPG, 51.0 percent from the field, 34.5 percent from three, led the Thunder to a 40-42 record and a play-in tournament berth in the West.

Dončić: 32.4 PPG, 8.6 RPG, 8.0 APG, 1.4 SPG, 49.6 percent from the field, 34.2 percent from three, led the Mavs to a 38-44 record and missed the playoffs entirely.



Nobody is going to argue against Dončić being a first-team selection given his astronomical numbers, even with the Mavs missing the playoffs, so the argument comes down to Mitchell or SGA.

The main case for Mitchell is leading his team to the postseason, while SGA's statistics are better across the board outside of three-point shooting. It's a tough call, though Mitchell felt the voters got it wrong.