    Fans Question Anthony Davis, Kevin Durant, Devin Booker All-NBA Snubs on Twitter

    Paul KasabianFeatured Columnist IIMay 11, 2023

    Los Angeles Lakers forward Anthony Davis (3) shoots as Golden State Warriors forward Andrew Wiggins defends during the first half in Game 4 of an NBA basketball Western Conference semifinal Monday, May 8, 2023, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)
    The 2022-23 All-NBA teams dropped Wednesday, and a host of superstar players were left off the lists.

    2022-23 Kia All-NBA First Team:<br><br>▪️ Giannis Antetokounmpo<br>▪️ Luka Doncic<br>▪️ Joel Embiid<br>▪️ Shai Gilgeous-Alexander<br>▪️ Jayson Tatum<br><br>2022-23 Kia All-NBA Second Team:<br><br>▪️ Jaylen Brown<br>▪️ Jimmy Butler<br>▪️ Stephen Curry<br>▪️ Nikola Jokic<br>▪️ Donovan Mitchell<br><br>2022-23 Kia All-NBA Third…

    The big names missing included Los Angeles Lakers big man Anthony Davis, Phoenix Suns superstars Devin Booker and Kevin Durant and Memphis Grizzlies star point guard Ja Morant. Utah Jazz forward Lauri Markkanen, who won the Most Improved Player award, was also absent.

    Granted, the first four of those players missed solid chunks of games this season for various reasons, mainly injury. Davis (out for 26 games), Booker (29), Durant (35) and Morant (21, including an eight-game suspension for conduct detrimental to the league) were absent for at least 25 percent of the season.

    On the flip side, the missed time didn't preclude them from receiving some votes (see all results here).

    One hundred voters selected two guards, two forwards and one center for each of the first, second and third All-NBA teams. The only player who did not make an All-NBA team but received a first-team vote was Milwaukee Bucks guard Jrue Holiday.

    But none of the aforementioned stars came close to earning an All-NBA team nod.

    For example, Morant received the most points (44) among all guards who weren't named All-NBA, but he still fell well short of the All-NBA guard who received the fewest points (Portland Trail Blazers' Damian Lillard, 137).

    Folks on Twitter were still perplexed, especially since some of the snubbed stars are crushing it in the playoffs right now—especially Davis and Booker.

    Playoff WoodiAD @HoodiAD_

    Lmao AD didn't make All-NBA, All star, or All defense despite having a historic defensive regular season<br>averaging 26 and 12 AND playing 52 games <a href="https://t.co/MuVESAyI6S">https://t.co/MuVESAyI6S</a>

    Kobe @BufordKobe5

    ANTHONY DAVIS NOT ON AN ALL-NBA TEAM IS CRIMINAL <a href="https://twitter.com/NBA?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@NBA</a>

    Brady Narbut @brady_narbut

    No Booker on any of the All-NBA teams is crazy

    Jeremy @TheJohnson_J4

    devin booker didn't make a single all-nba team wtf is going on???

    Ryan Sierocki @Sakahachi_17

    I really don't care about injuries. No Kevin Durant on any of the All-NBA teams seems very criminal

    SamuelDaHooper @SRwaganje

    Julius Randle really made All-NBA team over Kevin Durant??<br><br>Where the hell is Devin Booker?? <br><br>Damian Lillard made 3rd team over Jalen Brunson? When he missed over 25+ games. <br><br>NBA media is a joke.

    Ricky B. @MrRickySpanish

    So no Anthony Davis All Defense…<br><br>and now no Anthony Davis All NBA <br><br>Bet. <a href="https://t.co/4t2KTDRGar">https://t.co/4t2KTDRGar</a> <a href="https://t.co/fPP3A0zMmz">pic.twitter.com/fPP3A0zMmz</a>

    Jordan Go-Kart⚜️ @J_Kartch

    I understand games played and all that, but Devin Booker was one of the 15 best players in the NBA this year and he really didn't miss that much more time than some dudes that made it

    Drew Burkhart @DrewBurkhart

    Nether the best post season offensive player in Booker and the best postseason defenseive player in AD are all NBA guys?? The system is broken for NBA awards and honors. <a href="https://t.co/2BOALFp0sV">https://t.co/2BOALFp0sV</a>

    🌟 @ReavesWrld__

    Julius Randle made an All Nba team over Anthony Davis.<br><br>Read that again.

    Reggie Saxx @ReggiSaxx

    Randle and Sabonis making an all NBA team over Anthony Davis is prime comedy

    KDprime @forthefacts

    Kevin Durant averaged 55/40/90 season first time ever. Had the best winning percentage out all the NBA stars in the league this season. Best defensive year of his career and they did not put him to any all NBA. The most hated player by the media <a href="https://t.co/IUFgoANusW">https://t.co/IUFgoANusW</a>

    FA 2.0 Bolts⚡️ @kant8300

    Wait Devin Booker, AD or Durant ain't make an all NBA team? That's crazzyyy

    Jazz Focus @utjazzfocus

    Lauri Markannen deserved third team all nba. Pisses me off that he didn't make it. I hope it pisses him off too and he comes back better next year.<br><br>All star starter and Most improved player of the year and going to be even be better next year 🔥 <a href="https://t.co/LVzViNTjDn">pic.twitter.com/LVzViNTjDn</a>

    Charles Anjorin @KingAkintoba

    Lebron making all NBA over Lauri or Anthony Davis this year is pretty ridiculous

    sam @ewolinho

    no lauri markkanen on all nba is crazy but you can't leave lebron out or everyone will cry

    For now, some of those snubbed stars are chasing bigger accomplishments. Davis and the Lakers will look to close out the Golden State Warriors in the Western Conference semifinals on Wednesday night, while Booker, Durant and the Suns will try to stave off elimination in their semis matchup with the Denver Nuggets on Thursday.