Fans Question Anthony Davis, Kevin Durant, Devin Booker All-NBA Snubs on Twitter

The 2022-23 All-NBA teams dropped Wednesday, and a host of superstar players were left off the lists.

The big names missing included Los Angeles Lakers big man Anthony Davis, Phoenix Suns superstars Devin Booker and Kevin Durant and Memphis Grizzlies star point guard Ja Morant. Utah Jazz forward Lauri Markkanen, who won the Most Improved Player award, was also absent.

Granted, the first four of those players missed solid chunks of games this season for various reasons, mainly injury. Davis (out for 26 games), Booker (29), Durant (35) and Morant (21, including an eight-game suspension for conduct detrimental to the league) were absent for at least 25 percent of the season.

On the flip side, the missed time didn't preclude them from receiving some votes (see all results here).

One hundred voters selected two guards, two forwards and one center for each of the first, second and third All-NBA teams. The only player who did not make an All-NBA team but received a first-team vote was Milwaukee Bucks guard Jrue Holiday.

But none of the aforementioned stars came close to earning an All-NBA team nod.

For example, Morant received the most points (44) among all guards who weren't named All-NBA, but he still fell well short of the All-NBA guard who received the fewest points (Portland Trail Blazers' Damian Lillard, 137).

Folks on Twitter were still perplexed, especially since some of the snubbed stars are crushing it in the playoffs right now—especially Davis and Booker.

For now, some of those snubbed stars are chasing bigger accomplishments. Davis and the Lakers will look to close out the Golden State Warriors in the Western Conference semifinals on Wednesday night, while Booker, Durant and the Suns will try to stave off elimination in their semis matchup with the Denver Nuggets on Thursday.