    Jarace Walker's Draft Scouting Report: Pro Comparison, Updated Pacers Roster

    Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured Columnist IVJune 23, 2023

    PHILADELPHIA, PA - FEBRUARY 05: Jarace Walker #25 of the Houston Cougars looks on against the Temple Owls at the Liacouras Center on February 5, 2023 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)
    Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

    The Indiana Pacers bolstered its frontcourt Thursday with the addition of Houston forward Jarace Walker, the No. 8 overall pick in the 2023 NBA draft.

    Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium reported he is going to Indiana as part of a trade with the Washington Wizards:

    Shams Charania @ShamsCharania

    Sources: Indiana is selecting Jarace Walker at No. 8 via Wizards in this 7-for-8 flip. Washington also sends two second-round picks to Pacers to move up for Coulibaly.

    Bleacher Report Draft Expert Jonathan Wasserman's Scouting Report

    Player: Jarace Walker

    Position: PF

    Height: 6'8"

    Pro Comparison: Aaron Gordon

    Scouting Report: Walker's 6'8, 240-pound frame pops first, though it's his flashes of shot-making, drives past closeouts, touch shots and live-dribble passes that highlights skill versatility teams covet in power forwards.

    Pacers Active Roster and 2023-24 Salary (Expiration Year)

    Jarace Walker, PF: Rookie scale contract

    Bennedict Mathurin, SG: $6.9M (2026)

    Andrew Nembhard, PG: $2.1M (2026)

    Myles Turner, C: $21M (2025)

    Daniel Theis, C: $9.1M (2025)

    T.J. McConnell, PG: $8.7M (2025)

    Chris Duarte, SF: $4.1M (2025)

    Jalen Smith, PF: $5M (2025)

    Isaiah Jackson, PF: $2.7M (2025)

    Buddy Hield, SG: $18.6M (2024)

    Tyrese Haliburton, PG: $5.8M (2024)

    Aaron Nesmith, SF: $5.6M (2024)

    Jordan Nwora, SF: $3M (2024)

    Free Agents

    Torrey Craig, SF: UFA

    George Hill, PG: UFA

    Oshae Brissett, PF: UFA

    James Johnson, PF: UFA

    Gabe York, PG: RFA

    Kendall Brown, SF: RFA

    Walker arrived in Houston to great fanfare as the 11th-best player in 247Sports' composite rankings for the 2022 class. He lived up to the hype, helping the Cougars go 33-4 and claim a No. 1 seed in the NCAA tournament.

    In 36 games, the freshman averaged 11.2 points, 6.8 rebounds and 1.3 blocks. He also flashed some floor-spacing potential, knocking down one three-pointer per contest and shooting 34.7 percent from deep.

    Walker also possesses the ability to guard multiple positions, a skill that will serve him well at the next level.

    Even if he doesn't break through as an elite talent in the NBA, the AAC Rookie of the Year figures to have a high floor.