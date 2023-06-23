Jarace Walker's Draft Scouting Report: Pro Comparison, Updated Pacers Roster

Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

The Indiana Pacers bolstered its frontcourt Thursday with the addition of Houston forward Jarace Walker, the No. 8 overall pick in the 2023 NBA draft.

Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium reported he is going to Indiana as part of a trade with the Washington Wizards:

Bleacher Report Draft Expert Jonathan Wasserman's Scouting Report

Player: Jarace Walker

Position: PF

Height: 6'8"

Pro Comparison: Aaron Gordon

Scouting Report: Walker's 6'8, 240-pound frame pops first, though it's his flashes of shot-making, drives past closeouts, touch shots and live-dribble passes that highlights skill versatility teams covet in power forwards.

Pacers Active Roster and 2023-24 Salary (Expiration Year)

Jarace Walker, PF: Rookie scale contract

Bennedict Mathurin, SG: $6.9M (2026)

Andrew Nembhard, PG: $2.1M (2026)

Myles Turner, C: $21M (2025)

Daniel Theis, C: $9.1M (2025)

T.J. McConnell, PG: $8.7M (2025)

Chris Duarte, SF: $4.1M (2025)

Jalen Smith, PF: $5M (2025)

Isaiah Jackson, PF: $2.7M (2025)

Buddy Hield, SG: $18.6M (2024)

Tyrese Haliburton, PG: $5.8M (2024)

Aaron Nesmith, SF: $5.6M (2024)

Jordan Nwora, SF: $3M (2024)

Free Agents

Torrey Craig, SF: UFA

George Hill, PG: UFA

Oshae Brissett, PF: UFA

James Johnson, PF: UFA

Gabe York, PG: RFA

Kendall Brown, SF: RFA

Walker arrived in Houston to great fanfare as the 11th-best player in 247Sports' composite rankings for the 2022 class. He lived up to the hype, helping the Cougars go 33-4 and claim a No. 1 seed in the NCAA tournament.

In 36 games, the freshman averaged 11.2 points, 6.8 rebounds and 1.3 blocks. He also flashed some floor-spacing potential, knocking down one three-pointer per contest and shooting 34.7 percent from deep.

Walker also possesses the ability to guard multiple positions, a skill that will serve him well at the next level.

Even if he doesn't break through as an elite talent in the NBA, the AAC Rookie of the Year figures to have a high floor.