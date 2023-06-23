Jett Howard's Draft Scouting Report: Pro Comparison, Updated Magic Roster

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

The Orlando Magic got a solid shooter when it picked Michigan's Jett Howard with the No. 11 overall pick in the 2023 NBA draft.

Bleacher Report Draft Expert Jonathan Wasserman's Scouting Report

Player: Jett Howard

Position: SG

Height: 6'8"

Pro Comparison: Bojan Bogdanović

Scouting Report: Howard quickly caught scouts' attention this year with a confident shooting stroke on NBA threes, pull-ups and off-screen looks. A lack of playmaking at both ends suggets he'll have to lean heavy on his shot-making.

Magic Active Roster and 2023-24 Salary (Expiration Year)

Jett Howard, SG: Rookie scale contract

Jonathan Isaac, PF: $17.4M (2025)

Markelle Fultz, PG: $17M (2024)

Wendell Carter Jr., C: $13.1M (2026)

Gary Harris, SG: $13M (2024)

Paolo Banchero, PF: $11.6M (2026)

Jalen Suggs, SG: $7.2M (2025)

Cole Anthony, PG: $5.5M (2024)

Franz Wagner, SF: $5.5M (2025)

Chuma Okeke, PF: $5.3M (2024)

Michael Carter-Williams, PG: $3.1M (2024)

Bol Bol, PF: $2.2M (2024)

Goga Bitadze, C: $2.1M (2024)

Caleb Houstan, SG: $2M (2026)

Admiral Schofield, SF: $2M (2024)

Kevon Harris, SG: Two-way contract (2024)

Jay Scrubb, SG: Two-way contract (2024)

Terrence Ross, SG: $13.5M (2023)

RJ Hampton, PG: $2.8M (2024)

Devin Cannady, PG: $1.3M (2024)

Free Agents

Moritz Wagner, C: UFA

Howard, the son of two-time NBA champion Juwan Howard, spent his freshman season with the Michigan Wolverines.

In 29 games, the 20-year-old averaged 14.2 points, 2.8 rebounds and 2.0 assists while shooting 41.4 percent from the floor and 36.8 percent from deep. He earned Big Ten All-Freshman honors for his efforts.

While Howard is an efficient scorer, the biggest concerns about his game surround his lack of aggressiveness in rebounding and his inability to pressure the paint because of a lack of burst. He also struggled mightily on defense during the 2022-23 season.

Howard's size and shooting skills should help him land a role in Orlando's rotation as a rookie alongside Paolo Banchero and others. However, he's going to have to develop his all-around game if he wants to find success at the next level.