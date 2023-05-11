Suns' Chris Paul Out for NBA Playoffs Game 6 vs. Jokić, Nuggets with Groin Injury

Barry Gossage/NBAE via Getty Images

The Phoenix Suns will not have Chris Paul in the lineup with their season on the line.

Paul is listed as out for Thursday's Game 6 matchup against the Denver Nuggets due to a nagging groin injury, according to The Athletic and Stadium's Shams Charania.

The future Hall of Famer has been out since straining his groin in the Suns' Game 2 loss in Denver. Phoenix rallied to win both home games before falling behind 3-2 in Tuesday's Game 5.

Cameron Payne has found little success playing in Paul's stead the last three games. Payne has scored just 19 points and dished out 14 assists as the Phoenix offense has increasingly become a Kevin Durant-Devin Booker show.

Paul, who turned 38 earlier this month, averaged 12.4 points and 7.4 assists across Phoenix's first seven playoff games. He's consistently found himself injured during the playoffs throughout his career, a fact that is perhaps the biggest reason he's one of the greatest NBA players in history without a ring.