LSU WCBB Star Flau'jae Johnson Removes Music Video That Included 9/11 Reference

LSU star Flau'jae Johnson deleted a rap video from social media in which she made a reference to the 9/11 terrorist attacks, according to Fox News' Ryan Morik.

While performing a remix of Latto's "Put It On Da Floor," Johnson referenced a Porsche and said she was "in this 911, blowing smoke just like them towers."

LSU issued an apology for her remarks:

"We spoke with Flau'jae this evening, and while she never intended to offend or upset anyone with her lyrics, she expressed sincere remorse for any possibility of a misunderstanding and immediately took the video down. We will learn and grow from this experience together."

Johnson released the remix in part to celebrate the arrival of Hailey Van Lith, widely considered one of the top players in the transfer portal. Van Lith, who led Louisville in scoring (19.7 PPG) last season, joined the Tigers in April as they prepare for their national title defense.

Johnson figures to be a large part of those plans as well. She averaged 11.0 points and 5.9 rebounds as a freshman.

In addition to her success on the court, the 5'10" guard has built a promising music career.

Johnson already has a deal with Roc Nation. In April, she teased a forthcoming collaboration with DJ Khaled.