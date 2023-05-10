NFL, MLB Icon Bo Jackson to Undergo Procedure After Having Hiccups for Nearly 1 Year

AP Photo/Brynn Anderson, File

Former Auburn, NFL and MLB star Bo Jackson is set to undergo a procedure this week after suffering from an unusual medical condition for nearly one year.

During an appearance on WJOX-FM's McElroy and Cubelic in the Morning, Jackson revealed he has been dealing with chronic hiccups since July 2022 when discussing his absence from the dedication of a Frank Thomas statue on the Auburn campus in April.

Jackson said, via Dean Straka of CBS Sports:

"I wasn't [at the ceremony] because of dealing with hiccups. I've had the hiccups since last July. I'm getting a medical procedure done the end of this week, I think, to try to remedy it. I've been busy sitting at the doctor's poking me, shining lights down my throat, probing me every way they can to find out why I've got these hiccups. That's the only reason I wasn't there."

Doctors have been unable to identify the cause of the hiccups, Jackson added. He said traditional remedies that he's used to make the hiccups subside have not worked.

"I have done everything — scare me, hang upside down, drink water, smell the ass of a porcupine," Jackson said. "It doesn't work."

Jackson starred as a running back at Auburn from 1982-1985, rushing for 4,303 yards and 43 touchdowns in 45 games across four seasons. He won the Heisman Trophy as the best player in college football in 1985 and was twice named a consensus All-American.

The 60-year-old also played for Auburn's baseball team as an outfielder from 1983-1986, though he missed the 1984 season with an injury. In 89 games across three seasons, he slashed .335/.466/.729 with 28 home runs, 70 RBI and 19 stolen bases.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers selected Jackson first overall in the 1986 NFL draft, but he never suited up for the franchise. He was also drafted by the Kansas City Royals in the 1986 MLB draft, and he spent five seasons with the franchise from 1986-1990.

Jackson also played for the Chicago White Sox in 1991 and 1992 and the then-California Angels in 1994.

In 694 games across eight seasons, he hit .250/.309/.474 with 141 home runs, 415 RBI and 82 stolen bases. He was named to the All-Star Game in 1989 and took home the game's MVP award.

Jackson added football to his plate in 1987 when the then-Los Angeles Raiders selected him in the seventh round of the NFL draft. In 38 games across four seasons from 1987-1990, he rushed for 2,782 yards and 16 touchdowns. He finished second in Offensive Rookie of the Year voting in 1987 and was named to the Pro Bowl in 1990.