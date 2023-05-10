Champions League Results 2023: Top Scorers, Odds After Semifinal Leg 1 Scores

AP Photo/Antonio Calanni

The final four teams in the 2023 UEFA Champions League field have completed the first leg of their semifinal matchups, and with a berth in the final on the line, the second legs should be even more entertaining.

Real Madrid and Manchester City played to a 1-1 draw in the first leg on Tuesday at Santiago Bernabéu Stadium, with Vinicius Jr. and Kevin De Bruyne tallying goals.

Inter Milan defeated AC Milan 2-0 in the first leg of their semifinal matchup on Wednesday at San Siro Stadium, with Edin Dzeko and Henrikh Mkhitaryan each scoring.

With the first leg of the semifinals in the books, oddsmakers have adjusted the betting lines accordingly with just three matches remaining in this year's Champions League tournament.

Odds to Win Title

Manchester City: -150

Inter Milan: +300

Real Madrid: +400

AC Milan: +2800

Odds via DraftKings SportsBook

Current Top Scorers

1. Erling Haaland, Manchester City: 12

2. Mohamed Salah, Liverpool: 8

T3. Kylian Mbappé, Paris Saint-Germain: 7

T3. Vinicius Junior, Real Madrid: 7

5. João Mário, Benfica: 6

T6. Mehdi Taremi, Porto: 5

T6. Rodrygo, Real Madrid: 5

T6. Rafa Silva, Benfica: 5

T6. Robert Lewandowski, Barcelona: 5

T6. Victor Osimhen, Napoli: 5

T6. Olivier Giroud, AC Milan: 5

Full list via UEFA.com

When Vini Jr. opened the scoring in the first leg of Tuesday's match between Real Madrid and Manchester City in the 36th minute, doubt clouded the idea that the Citizens could avenge their 2022 semifinal loss to Los Blancos.

After a disappointing first half for Manchester City, the club came out with a strong second half that saw Kevin De Bruyne unleash a rocket from outside the penalty area to tie the match 1-1.

It marked De Bruyne's 11th goal for Manchester City in the knockout stages of the UEFA Champions League, which is the most by any City player in the tournament's history, according to ESPN Stats and Info.

Although Manchester City and Real Madrid enter the second leg of the semifinals on equal ground, the Sky Blues have the upper hand as the second match will be played at Etihad Stadium, their home field.

Manchester City will be looking for Erling Haaland, the Premier League's leading goal scorer, to rise to the challenge in the second leg and get the club into the Champions League final for the first time since 2021.

Real Madrid will be aiming to win back-to-back Champions League titles and their sixth since 2014.

Inter Milan, meanwhile, defeated rival AC Milan 2-0 on Wednesday at San Siro Stadium, putting the club in a solid position entering the second leg of the semifinals later this month.

Inter came out quick in the first leg, with Edin Dzeko scoring in the eighth minute and Henrikh Mkhitaryan following it up with a goal of his own in the 11th minute to give the Nerazzurri a 2-0 lead and put AC Milan under pressure early.

AC Milan was unable to recover from those two early goals and now face an uphill battle with the second leg coming later this month. The Rossoneri have not reached a Champions League final since 2007, when they defeated Premier League side Liverpool to claim the title.

Inter Milan last reached the Champions League final in 2010, when they defeated Bundesliga side Bayern Munich to win the title.

