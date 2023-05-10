Packers' Jordan Love: Aaron Rodgers 'Said He'd Always Be There for Me' After Trade

Megan Briggs/Getty Images

Even as the Green Bay Packers moved to divorce themselves from Aaron Rodgers and move forward with Jordan Love under center, there were no hard feelings between the two quarterbacks.

Love told reporters he spoke to Rodgers after the blockbuster trade that sent the future Hall of Famer to the New York Jets, with Rodgers wishing him the best in his career.

"He wished me the best and said he'd always be there for me if I need anything," Love said.

The Packers traded Rodgers to the Jets last month, ending the four-time MVP's 18-year run in Green Bay. The writing had been on the wall for Rodgers' departure seemingly since the moment the Packers drafted Love in the first round of the 2020 NFL draft. Rodgers responded with back-to-back MVP seasons in 2020 and 2021 before a regression led both sides to move with urgency toward a divorce.

Rodgers, who openly bristled about the Packers drafting a quarterback when there were other needs on the roster, developed a good relationship with Love during their three years as teammates.

"He's a f--king great kid. ... He's got a bright future ahead of him," Rodgers said of Love in March during an appearance on the Pat McAfee Show.

Love has not been particularly impressive in limited action during his NFL career, throwing for 606 yards and three touchdowns against three interceptions. His lone start came in the 2021 campaign, with Love looking overwhelmed in a 13-7 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs.

"It seemed like three years, it seemed like a while looking back on it. The first year was the longest. ... Definitely felt like a while," Love told reporters of his wait behind Rodgers.

The Packers are yet to make a true long-term commitment to Love, inking him to a one-year contract extension that guarantees him $13.5 million at signing and could be worth up to $22.5 million. The team could move on next offseason with minimal cap damage if Love does not prove worthy of the starting job.