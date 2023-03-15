Aaron Rodgers Endorses Jordan Love as Packers' QB1: 'He's a F--king Great Kid'

Megan Briggs/Getty Images

Aaron Rodgers' time with the Green Bay Packers appears to be coming to a close, but the future Hall of Famer has nothing but trust in his successor.

During his appearance on The Pat McAfee Show on Wednesday, Rodgers said he intends to play for the New York Jets next season even though a trade has not yet been completed. That means the Packers will turn toward Jordan Love, who has earned the respect of the legendary signal-caller.

"He's a f--king great kid," Rodgers said (h/t Audrey Snyder of The Athletic). "... He's got a bright future ahead of him."

Love will have massive shoes to fill.

After all, Rodgers has been with the Packers since they selected him with a first-round pick in the 2005 NFL draft and built a resume that includes a Super Bowl title, four league MVPs and 10 Pro Bowl selections as one of the best players of his generation.

Yet there are some parallels between how his time with Green Bay started and how it is ending.

Brett Favre was the legendary Packers quarterback still on the roster when the team drafted Rodgers in the first round, and there were multiple years of uncertainty about when No. 4 would no longer be on the team or even retire. Green Bay finally traded him to the Jets ahead of the 2008 campaign.

Now Green Bay could be dealing Rodgers to the Jets three seasons after selecting Love with a first-round pick in 2020.

"I love that organization and always going to have love for that organization," Rodgers said Wednesday. "The facts are right now they want to move on, and now so do I."

That means the pressure will be on Love to live up to the expectations that come with being a franchise quarterback for an organization that has been so dominant at that position for decades.

He has appeared in just 10 games with one start since entering the league and completed 60.2 percent of his passes for 606 yards, three touchdowns and three interceptions. The sample size is small enough that there isn't much to be learned from the numbers, but Rodgers saw the Utah State product up close at practice for years.

And he clearly liked what he saw.