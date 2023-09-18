Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs Rework Contract; QB to Receive Historic $210.6M over 4 Years

Cooper Neill/Getty Images

The Kansas City Chiefs and quarterback Patrick Mahomes agreed to a restructured contract that will pay him a record $210.6 million between 2023 and 2026, agent Chris Cabott told ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Following top quarterbacks like Jalen Hurts of the Philadelphia Eagles, Lamar Jackson of the Baltimore Ravens and Joe Burrow of the Cincinnati Bengals getting huge contract extensions during the offseason, the Chiefs adjusted Mahomes' deal to reward him on the heels of another Super Bowl win.

Earlier this month, Burrow signed a five-year, $275 million contract with the Bengals. That deal features a record $55 million average annual value. Burrow is set to receive $181.8 million through 2026.

Mahomes signed a 10-year, $450 million contract with the Chiefs in 2020, which had been the largest contract in total value in NFL history.

That occurred after Mahomes won his first Super Bowl with the Chiefs in 2019. He led KC to a win over the San Francisco 49ers and won Super Bowl MVP in the process.

Last season, Mahomes won his second career NFL MVP Award in just six seasons. The 28-year-old completed 67.1 percent of his passes for a career-high 5,250 yards, a league-leading 41 touchdowns and 12 interceptions.

He also came through in a big way during the playoffs and outdueled Hurts and the Eagles to win the Super Bowl.

Mahomes was far from a sure thing when the Chiefs selected him with the No. 10 overall pick in the 2017 NFL draft, but it didn't take long for him to establish himself as an elite quarterback.

After sitting behind Alex Smith for almost his entire rookie season, Mahomes broke out as the starter in 2018, throwing for 5,097 yards and 50 touchdowns en route to his first NFL MVP.

Mahomes has remained at the top of his game ever since, and with two NFL MVP awards, two Super Bowl wins and two Super Bowl MVP awards to his credit, he is already an all-time great and surefire Hall of Famer.

Perhaps most importantly, Mahomes was as good as ever last season even after losing top wide receiver Tyreek Hill in a trade with the Miami Dolphins, proving that Mahomes elevates those around him.