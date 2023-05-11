Ranking Warriors' Priorities for 2023 NBA Free AgencyMay 11, 2023
Ranking Warriors' Priorities for 2023 NBA Free Agency
The Golden State Warriors don't have to start thinking about the 2023 NBA offseason just yet.
Not after extending their season with Thursday's 121-106 Game 5 win over the Los Angeles Lakers.
At some point in the near future, though, this postseason run will finish, and the franchise will have to find ways to best position the next one. When Golden State mulls over its options in free agency, these will be its top three priorities.
3. See If There's Any Way to Keep Donte DiVincenzo
Last summer, the free-agent market wasn't sure how to handle Donte DiVincenzo.
An ankle injury he suffered in the 2021 playoffs plagued his production in the 2021-22 season, which he finished with a ghastly 35.1 field-goal percentage. So, what could have a been a lucrative market—he was 25 years old and had already proved his worth to a championship contender—never materialized, ultimately leading to him taking a deeply discounted deal with the Dubs (two years, $9.2 million with a player option on the second season, per Spotrac).
It was the definition of a prove-it contract, and DiVincenzo has since proven the injury issues are behind him. He played 72 games this season and may have been better than ever (his 59.3 true shooting percentage, per Basketball-Reference, shattered his previous best).
The market should be much more interested in him this time around, which means he can almost certainly do better than the $4.7 million player option he has for next season. He will likely find more money away from Golden State, but the Warriors can at least hope the difference is small enough for him to consider sticking around.
2. Building a Bargain Bench
Golden State searched for stability from its second unit. It has continued to do so during the playoffs.
Jonathan Kuminga, who was in the circle of trust most of the season, is suddenly out. Moses Moody, is now finding the regular floor time that wasn't guaranteed to his come way during the campaign. JaMychal Green was a spot starter for two games, and he's back out of the rotation again.
More than anything, the Warriors need more reliable reserves. That need could grow this summer if both DiVincenzo and Green exit in free agency.
Golden State's payroll is already through the roof, though, so this isn't an area where it can splurge. Still, the Warriors need to scour the clearance section to find players who can fill the holes that will inevitably open up.
1. The Draymond Green Decision
Jordan Poole, Andrew Wiggins and Draymond Green were all extension-eligible last offseason. The first two ironed out nine-figure agreements with the franchise. Green didn't get his deal.
Many wondered if that meant his days with the Dubs were up—Green himself included. All that's left on his contract is $27.6 million player option for next season. He could easily decline that to gain the security of a longer contract.
The Warriors would then face the impossible task of putting Green's worth into financial terms. He is invaluable to this team as a primary playmaker, do-it-all defender and two-way tone-setter. He is also a limited scorer and shooter who recently celebrated his 33rd birthday. There is a decent chance that if he gets a long new deal this summer, it may not age like wine.
Then again, can Golden State's system even operate without him? And would he be nearly as impactful on a different team? There are a lot of interesting debates here, so if he and the Warriors can't reach an early agreement, his free-agency venture might be the league's most interesting to watch.