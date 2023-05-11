Ranking Warriors' Priorities for 2023 NBA Free Agency

1 of 3

Andrew D. Bernstein/NBAE via Getty Images

Last summer, the free-agent market wasn't sure how to handle Donte DiVincenzo.

An ankle injury he suffered in the 2021 playoffs plagued his production in the 2021-22 season, which he finished with a ghastly 35.1 field-goal percentage. So, what could have a been a lucrative market—he was 25 years old and had already proved his worth to a championship contender—never materialized, ultimately leading to him taking a deeply discounted deal with the Dubs (two years, $9.2 million with a player option on the second season, per Spotrac).

It was the definition of a prove-it contract, and DiVincenzo has since proven the injury issues are behind him. He played 72 games this season and may have been better than ever (his 59.3 true shooting percentage, per Basketball-Reference, shattered his previous best).



The market should be much more interested in him this time around, which means he can almost certainly do better than the $4.7 million player option he has for next season. He will likely find more money away from Golden State, but the Warriors can at least hope the difference is small enough for him to consider sticking around.

