Mike Krzyzewski Named Special Adviser to NBA Operations After Legendary Duke Career

Lance King/Getty Images

Former Duke men's basketball coach Mike Krzyzewski is coming to the NBA—just not as a coach.

The NBA announced Kryzyewski as a new special adviser to basketball operations in a statement Wednesday.

"This is a tremendous opportunity to deepen my connection to the NBA and participate in conversations about further strengthening the league and the game," Krzyzewski said in a statement. "Even in my retirement from coaching, my passion for the sport has never been higher. This role will enable me to stay engaged with basketball at the highest level."

Kryzyewski retired from coaching last year after spending 47 years in college basketball, the final 42 coming at Duke. He is the winningest coach in men's college basketball history with 1,202 wins, capturing five national championships and reaching 13 Final Fours. He was also named National Coach of the Year on eight different occasions.

Aside from his brilliance in the college game, Kryzyewski also helped turn around Team USA Basketball over a 12-year tenure. He led the United States to Olympic gold medals in 2008, 2012 and 2016 and compiled an 88-1 overall record on the international stage.

"We are honored to have Coach K join the NBA family and share his vast experience and expertise with the league and our teams," said NBA President, League Operations Byron Spruell. "As a preeminent coach and renowned leader who cares deeply about the game of basketball, he is uniquely suited to drive discussions and offer insights about the present and future of the NBA."

The NBA says Krzyzewski will "provide counsel to the league office, NBA team executives and other leaders across the league on a host of issues related to the game" in his new role. He is set to begin the position next week during the NBA general managers' meeting.