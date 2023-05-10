Robbie Lawler to Retire After UFC 290 Fight vs. Niko Price; Slated for HOF Induction

Mike Roach/Zuffa LLC

UFC president Dana White announced Wednesday that MMA veteran Robbie Lawler will retire following his fight against Niko Price at UFC 290 on July 8.

According to Damon Martin of MMAFighting.com, White added that Lawler will be inducted into the UFC Hall of Fame just days before his retirement bout.

The 41-year-old Lawler made his pro-MMA debut in 2001, and he fought under the UFC umbrella from 2002 to 2004 before returning in 2013 and remaining with the promotion ever since.

