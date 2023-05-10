WWE Rumors on Brock Lesnar, Cody Rhodes, Becky Lynch; Roman Reigns' Updated Schedule

Alejandro Salazar/PX Images/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Reported Details on Lesnar/Rhodes Raw Segment

WWE reportedly went to great lengths to ensure that the interaction between Brock Lesnar and Cody Rhodes on Monday night's episode of Raw came across well.

According to Fightful Select (h/t Felix Upton of Ringside News), WWE utilized two large stagehands to obscure the crowd's vision of Lesnar as he was escorted to the ringside area during the Triple Threat match between Rhodes, Finn Balor and The Miz.

Just as it seemed Rhodes was about to score the pinfall victory and advance to face Seth Rollins in the main event for a spot in the World Heavyweight Championship match at Night of Champions, Lesnar pulled him out of the ring and assaulted him by putting him through the announce table.

A furious Lesnar expressed his disdain for The American Nightmare and challenged him to a fight at Night of Champions in Saudi Arabia.

Fightful (h/t WrestlingInc's Matthew Wilkinson) added that WWE piped in significant crowd noise in the form of boos for Lesnar in an attempt to get the segment over in an even bigger way on television.

That has been a fairly common practice for WWE, particularly if a crowd isn't overly enthusiastic, which it didn't seem to be in Jacksonville, Florida, on Monday.

Rhodes defeated Lesnar at Backlash in Puerto Rico last weekend, but with Lesnar costing him the opportunity to become world champion, their rivalry is clearly far from over.

The next chapter will be written at Night of Champions, and while the exact match type isn't yet clear, it figures to be a violent affair.

Backstage News on Lynch's Mic Getting Cut on Raw

After being off television for the past few weeks, Becky Lynch made her return on Monday's edition of Raw, but not without some controversy.

The Man confronted WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus, who had turned on and attacked her a few weeks early. Lynch took the fight to Stratus and cut a brief promo, but it seemed her microphone was cut off before she could finish.

According to Fightful Select (h/t WrestlingInc's Colby Applegate), Lynch didn't have anything "substantial" left to say, and since her feud with Stratus is slated to continue for a long time to come, she should have plenty of opportunities to speak in the coming weeks.

Prior to WrestleMania, Stratus made a surprise appearance in order to help longtime friend Lita and Lynch in a WWE Women's Tag Team Championship match against Damage CTRL.

Stratus evened the odds by taking out Damage CTRL leader Bayley, allowing Lynch and Lita to win the titles.

That led to a six-woman tag team match pitting Lynch, Lita and Stratus against Damage CTRL at WrestleMania 39, which the babyface trio won.

Lynch and Lita were slated to defend their titles against Raquel Rodriguez and Liv Morgan a couple of weeks later, but Lita got attacked, prompting Trish to take her spot.

Stratus was pinned, resulting in Lynch and Lita losing the titles. Stratus then attacked Lynch afterward, cementing her heel turn and starting a new significant program in the women's division.

Reigns Added to Upcoming WWE Events

Undisputed WWE universal champion Roman Reigns is set to return on Friday night's episode of SmackDown after taking a few weeks off in the wake of WrestleMania 39.

Reigns did not compete at last weekend's Backlash premium live event, but he is reportedly set for more appearances in the coming weeks.

According to Felix Upton of Ringside News, Reigns is advertised for the May 27 Night of Champions event in Saudi Arabia, as well as Money in the Bank in London on July 1. Additionally, Reigns is being advertised for the July 7 SmackDown at Madison Square Garden in New York City.

MSG has long been considered WWE's home base, and although the company has done far fewer televised shows at the World's Most Famous Arena in recent years than it did previously, it remains special whenever WWE does run the building.

WWE tends to go all out when it holds an event at Madison Square Garden, and since the July 7 SmackDown will be the first one after Money in the Bank, it promises to be a newsworthy show.

Due to Reigns having something of a part-time schedule, WWE recently introduced the WWE World Heavyweight Championship as the top title on Raw.

At Night of Champions, Seth Rollins will face a SmackDown Superstar to determine the first holder of that title.

The introduction of that championship should take some of the sting away during Reigns' absences, but there is no question that The Tribal Chief is WWE's biggest star and most interesting character.

