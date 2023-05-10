AEW Dynamite Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from May 10May 10, 2023
AEW Dynamite Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from May 10
The greatest rivalry in All Elite Wrestling history wrote its latest chapter Wednesday night on Dynamite as Jon Moxley battled Kenny Omega inside a steel cage.
That pay-per-view-worthy showdown headlined a broadcast that continued the steady build toward Double or Nothing on Sunday, May 28.
What went down in that match and more when AEW invaded the Little Caesar's Arena in Detroit?
Find out with this recap of the May 10 TBS broadcast.
Match Card
- Steel Cage Match: Kenny Omega vs. Jon Moxley
- AEW International Championship Match: Orange Cassidy vs. Daniel Garcia
- Double Jeopardy: Rey Fenix vs. Claudio Castagnoli
- Anna Jay AS vs. Julia Hart
- AEW World Trios Championship Open House Match: Best Friends and Bandido vs. The House of Black
- FTR promo
- Christian Cage promo
Announced in advance for Wednesday's show were:
ROH Tag Team Champion Rey Fenix vs. ROH World Champion Claudio Castagnoli
- The stacked nature of the card meant the competitors were already in the ring following the opening pyro.
- Fenix tried for a tope suicida but Castagnoli caught him in a gorilla press and slammed him into the guardrail.
- Fenix ran the barricade and delivered a hurricanrana.
- Castagnoli tried for the Ricola Bomb but Fenix countered into the Code Red for a quality near-fall.
- The ROH champion delivered punishing elbows to his opponent, then put him away with the Ricola Bomb for the win.
- Backstage, Renee Paquette attempted to grab a word with the returning Miro but the former TNT champion entered Tony Khan's office instead.
Double jeopardy rules: the winner gets a future shot at the other man's championship.
Oh hey, Claudio Castagnoli still goes here.
The extraordinary, though underutilized, Swiss competitor earned a shot at the ROH Tag Team Championship by way of his victory over Rey Fenix in a strong opening contest.
The athleticism of both men was on full display, with Fenix showcasing his high-flying arsenal and Castagnoli countering with punishing physicality and unrivaled natural strength. It was that physicality that proved the difference as Castagnoli wore his opponent down before scoring the hard-fought victory.
A pro wrestling match to start the show, with no bells and whistles, was a great call. Two of the best doing as they do set the tone for what looks on paper to be one of the most stacked cards in recent Dynamite history.
Result
Castagnoli defeated Fenix
Grade
A
Top Moments
FTR Promo
- Harwood said he would accept Jarrett and Lethal's challenge if they admitted to using Mark Briscoe as a pawn.
- Briscoe revealed that he will be the special referee for the tag team title match at Double or Nothing.
- Harwood, blinded by tequila spit in his eyes by Dutt, laid out Briscoe.
- Backstage, Chris Jericho revealed to Renee Paquette that Adam Cole is banned from the building as long as he in attendance. Roderick Strong interrupted the promo, challenged The Ocho to a Fallas Count Anywhere fight, and revealed the rest of the Jericho Appreciation Society has also been barred from the building next week.
- Thunder Rosa followed Miro's lead and barged into Tony Khan's office.
Jeff Jarrett and Jay Lethal got what they wanted Wednesday night with the announcement by Mark Briscoe that they will challenge for the AEW World Tag Team Championship on May 28 at Double or Nothing.
Briscoe's attempt to bring together the new No. 1 contenders and champions, FTR's Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler, did not go quite as planned thanks to chicanery from the heels.
Harwood dropped Briscoe on his head, teasing further dissension between FTR and their good friend and creating the impression that the heels have momentum entering the upcoming championship clash.
There were probably better first feuds for FTR in their return to championship relevancy but the idea of Briscoe being torn given his long history with Lethal has helped elevate the story and the seeming dissension between the babyfaces should drum up enough drama to keep fans invested in what could be one of the low-key most fun matches in Las Vegas.
Grade
C
Top Moments