AEW Dynamite Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from May 10

0 of 3

Credit: All Elite Wrestling

The greatest rivalry in All Elite Wrestling history wrote its latest chapter Wednesday night on Dynamite as Jon Moxley battled Kenny Omega inside a steel cage.

That pay-per-view-worthy showdown headlined a broadcast that continued the steady build toward Double or Nothing on Sunday, May 28.

What went down in that match and more when AEW invaded the Little Caesar's Arena in Detroit?

Find out with this recap of the May 10 TBS broadcast.