NBA Title Odds 2023: 76ers, Nuggets Emerge as New Betting Favorites over Lakers

Joel Embiid and Nikola Jokić spent the 2022-23 regular season battling for NBA MVP.

Now, they're favored to go head-to-head to hoist an NBA championship.

FanDuel Sportsbook currently has the Philadelphia 76ers and Denver Nuggets as +290 co-favorites to win the 2023 title. Both teams were victorious in their respective Game 5's on Tuesday, with the Sixers earning a double-digit win over the Boston Celtics and the Nuggets doing the same to the Phoenix Suns.

The Los Angeles Lakers, who currently have a 3-1 lead over the Golden State Warriors in their second-round series, are sitting at +370.

2023 NBA Championship Odds

Philadelphia 76ers +290

Denver Nuggets +290

Los Angeles Lakers +370

Boston Celtics +420

Phoenix Suns +1100

Golden State Warriors +1500

Miami Heat +1500

New York Knicks +8500

If we're talking about value points, the Heat being +1500 despite being one win away from reaching the Eastern Conference Finals stands out. Miami is the only team favored to advance currently listed with such exorbitant odds, with the Celtics and Suns both having better numbers despite being one loss away from elimination.

A Sixers-Nuggets matchup would be a culmination of the last three regular seasons, which have seen Jokić and Embiid finish 1-2 in MVP voting each of those campaigns. Jokić won back-to-back MVPs in 2021 and 2022, while Embiid was named MVP for this season.