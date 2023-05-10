Hunter Dickinson Suggests NIL Money Played Role in Transfer to Kansas from Michigan

Scott W. Grau/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The University of Michigan might need to step up its NIL game.

Hunter Dickinson, an All-American star with the Wolverines basketball team, suggested a lack of NIL money played a factor in his decision to transfer from Michigan to Kansas.

"The people hating on me would leave their job right now for a $10,000 increase," Dickinson said on his podcast. "I got, at Michigan, less than six figures. I got less than six figures at Michigan for the year."

Dickinson did not indicate how much money he'll make in NIL deals at Kansas, but one could easily presume it's well into six figures. Matt Jones of Kentucky Sports Radio reported Dickinson was prioritizing guaranteed NIL money as he negotiated terms of his transfer.

Kentucky reportedly refused to budge on offering guaranteed money, leading to Dickinson's transfer to Kansas.

"I think this is the best place for me," Dickinson said of Kansas. "It checks all the boxes. Worst-case scenario, it still works out fine for me [at Kansas]."

Dickinson averaged 18.5 points and 9.0 rebounds last season, earning first-team All-Big Ten honors for the second time.

Michigan losing him is a major blow for a program that has struggled to make a consistent impact under Juwan Howard.