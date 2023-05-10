NFL Schedule 2023: Dolphins vs. Chiefs in Germany, All International Games Revealed

Christian Petersen/Getty Images

Tyreek Hill's first game against the Kansas City Chiefs highlights the NFL's five-game international schedule for the 2023 regular season.

The NFL announced its international games on Wednesday, with the Chiefs taking on the Miami Dolphins at Frankfurt Stadium in Germany on Nov. 5.

Germany will also host a Week 10 game between the Indianapolis Colts and New England Patriots. London will be the site for three games across three weeks from Week 4-6, including two featuring the Jacksonville Jaguars.

The NFL previously announced designated teams for its international games in January. The upcoming season marks the first time Germany will host two regular-season matchups.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers defeated the Seattle Seahawks at Allianz Arena on Nov. 13 in the first regular-season game in Germany. This year's matchups will be played at Deutsche Bank Park.

Considering the NFL is attempting to increase its popularity overseas, it's not surprising to see the Chiefs starting to get featured in international games.

Patrick Mahomes is arguably the biggest star in the sport, especially now in the wake of Tom Brady's retirement. The Chiefs have been the most dominant team in the NFL over the past five seasons, winning two Super Bowl titles in three appearances during that span.

Hill became a star during his six-year stint in Kansas City from 2016 to '21. He had at least 1,100 yards in four of his final five seasons before he was traded to Miami in March 2022.

The Jaguars have been the NFL's designated home team for the London series having played at least one game in the city since 2013, with the exception of the 2020 season because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Patriots are one of four teams that have a 3-0 record in international games. They most recently defeated the Oakland Raiders in 2017. This year will mark just the second time both the Buffalo Bills, Baltimore Ravens and Tennessee Titans have played outside of the United States.

Wednesday's international schedule release comes ahead of the full unveiling of the 2023 regular season on Thursday at 8 p.m. ET.