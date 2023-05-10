Lakers vs. Warriors: Prediction, Preview for Game 5 of 2023 NBA Playoff Series

Noah Graham/NBAE via Getty Images

It's officially must-win time for the defending NBA champion Golden State Warriors.

Even Warriors skipper Steve Kerr can admit that this time.



Golden State has fallen into a 3-1 hole in its Western Conference semifinal collision with the Los Angeles Lakers. Each has picked up a blowout victory, but the Lakers have snagged both of the close games in this series, most recently squeaking out a 104-101 win Monday night.

LeBron James and Anthony Davis combined to score 50 points in that contest, but it was Lonnie Walker IV who stole the show late. The reserve guard, who only handled mop-up duty in the first round and didn't hit the hardwood in this series opener, erupted for 15 massive fourth-quarter points, just two fewer than Golden State mustered as a team.



"The game ball definitely goes to him," James told reporters afterward. "We don't win without him."



The Lakers don't win without their defense rising to the occasion, either.

Golden State's 101 points tied for its sixth-fewest of the entire season. Stephen Curry tallied a triple-double (31 points, 14 assists and 10 rebounds), but he shot just 12-of-30 overall and 3-of-14 from range. His splash sibling, Klay Thompson, was uncharacteristically dry, too, shooting 3-of-11 (3-of-9 from distance) and scoring single-digit points (nine) for the first time this postseason.



Jordan Poole, who inked a $128 million extension in October, continued his trend of underwhelming this postseason. In fact, this might have been his worst game of the lot. He went scoreless on 0-of-4 shooting, had as many turnovers as assists (two each) and posted a minus-six in his 10 minutes of action.

The Warriors at least return to their home floor for Game 5, but that hasn't been the impenetrable fortress it seemed to be in the regular season. Golden State is just 3-2 on its home floor in these playoffs and 1-1 in this series.

Can L.A. deliver another defensive gem and find enough timely offense to put Curry and Co. to sleep? Or can Golden State rally to extend its season and this series?

Game 5 Schedule

When: Wednesday, May 10 at 10 p.m. ET

Where: Chase Center in San Francisco

TV: TNT

Stream: Watch TNT



Game 5 Prediction

There hasn't been a lot of rhyme or reason to this series so far.

Each game seemingly operates within its own universe. The Lakers opened with a five-point win, the Warriors answered with a 27-point triumph, L.A. responded with a 30-point rout and then took the last tilt by three points.

Because these teams play contrasting styles, the edge typically lands with whichever club dictates the terms of engagement.

When the Dubs ran away with Game 2, they raced up and down the court and splashed threes at a ridiculous rate (21 on 50 percent shooting). When the Lakers steamrolled through Game 3, they made a parade to the foul line (28 made free throws to the Warriors' 12) and capitalized on Golden State's giveaways (19 turnovers).

The Warriors have to dominate the three-point shooting to win. It's their single biggest advantage in the series. The Lakers, meanwhile, need to lean on their size to control the paint, the glass and the free-throw category.

While Golden State's shooting has been erratic so far, one would think these shooters would come to life in front of their home fans. The Warriors, after all, have not only their championship throne to defend, but they also can't be eager to start what could be an organization-shifting offseason.



James and Davis are good enough for the Lakers to close this out anyway, but if Curry gets at least one more quantity-plus-quality scoring effort out of Thompson, Poole or Andrew Wiggins, that should be enough to force a Game 6 back in L.A.

Prediction: Warriors 117, Lakers 108

