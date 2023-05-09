Jordan Love Rumors: Packers 'Preaching Patience' for QB After Aaron Rodgers Trade

Megan Briggs/Getty Images

For the Green Bay Packers and quarterback Jordan Love, it's going to be all about patience in 2023.

According to ESPN's Dianna Russini, the Packers have been "preaching patience" for Love around the organization this offseason.

"He's not going to be able to step out on the field and immediately light this up," Russini said Tuesday. "It's going to take some time just because he hasn't had that much time out on the field."

This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

For more from Bleacher Report on this topic and from around the sports world, check out our B/R app, homepage and social feeds—including Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.