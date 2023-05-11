Mets' Early Takeaways of 2023 MLB Season

0 of 3

Sarah Stier/Getty Images

With a record-setting payroll pushing $350 million, expectations were sky-high for the New York Mets entering the 2023 season, so suffice it to say their sub-.500 record has been among the biggest disappointments of the year so far.

Rookie Brett Baty has been an early bright spot offensively, though the team has as a whole has underperformed at the plate, due in part to some bad luck from a batted-ball standpoint. On the other hand, the early struggles of the starting rotation are a far bigger concern going forward.

There is still a lot of season to be played, but with one month in the books, now is the perfect time to dig into some of the team's biggest early takeaways.

Off we go!