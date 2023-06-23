Dariq Whitehead's Draft Scouting Report: Pro Comparison, Updated Nets Roster

Kevin Sabitus/Getty Images

The Brooklyn Nets landed one of the best outside shooters in the 2023 NBA draft when they selected Duke's Dariq Whitehead with the No. 22 overall pick.

Bleacher Report Draft Expert Jonathan Wasserman's Scouting Report

Player: Dariq Whitehead

Position: SG/SF

Height: 6'7"

Pro Comparison: Cam Reddish

Scouting Report: Though Whitehead wasn't able to showcase much creativity or playmaking, at 6'6", he put together a convincing season of shot-making with his catch-and-shoot three-ball and pull-up.

Nets Active Roster and 2023-24 Salary (Expiration Year)

Noah Clowney, PF: Rookie-scale contract

Dariq Whitehead, SG/SF: Rookie-scale contract

Mikal Bridges, SF: $21.7M (2026)

Dorian Finney-Smith, PF, $13.4M (2026)

Ben Simmons, PG: $37.9M (2025)

Cameron Thomas, SG: $2.2M (2025)

Day'Ron Sharpe, C: $2.2M (2025)

Joe Harris, SG: $19.9M (2024)

Spencer Dinwiddie, PG: $18.9M (2024)

Royce O'Neale, SF: $9.5M (2024)

Nicolas Claxton, C: $8.8M (2024)

Patty Mills, PG: $6.8M (2024)

Edmond Sumner, $2.2M (2024)

Free Agents

Seth Curry, SG: UFA

Cameron Johnson, SF: RFA

Yuta Watanabe, SF: UFA

David Duke Jr., SG: RFA

Dru Smith, SG: RFA

Whitehead arrived at Duke with sky-high expectations as a 5-star prospect and the No. 3 overall player in the 2022 recruiting class, per 247Sports' composite rankings.

However, his health was something of a concern when he underwent preseason surgery on the fifth metatarsal bone in his right foot. The 18-year-old played 28 games for the Blue Devils, but ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported in May he needed a second surgery on his foot.

Fortunately for Brooklyn, Whitehead is still expected to be fully recovered by the time the 2023-24 season starts.

He averaged 8.3 points, 2.4 rebounds and 1.0 assists as a secondary contributor for Duke, although he made his biggest mark as an outside shooter. He connected on 42.9 percent of his three-pointers while taking advantage of the spacing created by some of his teammates.

That shooting should help Whitehead compete for immediate playing time in Brooklyn's rotation, especially when defenders collapse on Mikal Bridges and create open looks on the outside for the rest of the team on the floor.