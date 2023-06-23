X

    Dariq Whitehead's Draft Scouting Report: Pro Comparison, Updated Nets Roster

    Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured Columnist IVJune 23, 2023

    ORLANDO, FLORIDA - MARCH 18: Dariq Whitehead #0 of the Duke Blue Devils celebrates after making a three point basket against the Tennessee Volunteers during the first half in the second round of the NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament at Amway Center on March 18, 2023 in Orlando, Florida. (Photo by Kevin Sabitus/Getty Images)
    Kevin Sabitus/Getty Images

    The Brooklyn Nets landed one of the best outside shooters in the 2023 NBA draft when they selected Duke's Dariq Whitehead with the No. 22 overall pick.

    Bleacher Report Draft Expert Jonathan Wasserman's Scouting Report

    Player: Dariq Whitehead

    Position: SG/SF

    Height: 6'7"

    Pro Comparison: Cam Reddish

    Scouting Report: Though Whitehead wasn't able to showcase much creativity or playmaking, at 6'6", he put together a convincing season of shot-making with his catch-and-shoot three-ball and pull-up.

    Nets Active Roster and 2023-24 Salary (Expiration Year)

    Noah Clowney, PF: Rookie-scale contract

    Dariq Whitehead, SG/SF: Rookie-scale contract

    Mikal Bridges, SF: $21.7M (2026)

    Dorian Finney-Smith, PF, $13.4M (2026)

    Ben Simmons, PG: $37.9M (2025)

    Cameron Thomas, SG: $2.2M (2025)

    Day'Ron Sharpe, C: $2.2M (2025)

    Dariq Whitehead's Draft Scouting Report: Pro Comparison, Updated Nets Roster
    Video Play Button
    ✨ Watch more top videos, highlights, and B/R original content Right Arrow Icon

    Joe Harris, SG: $19.9M (2024)

    Spencer Dinwiddie, PG: $18.9M (2024)

    Royce O'Neale, SF: $9.5M (2024)

    Nicolas Claxton, C: $8.8M (2024)

    Patty Mills, PG: $6.8M (2024)

    Edmond Sumner, $2.2M (2024)

    Free Agents

    Seth Curry, SG: UFA

    Cameron Johnson, SF: RFA

    Yuta Watanabe, SF: UFA

    David Duke Jr., SG: RFA

    Dru Smith, SG: RFA

    Whitehead arrived at Duke with sky-high expectations as a 5-star prospect and the No. 3 overall player in the 2022 recruiting class, per 247Sports' composite rankings.

    However, his health was something of a concern when he underwent preseason surgery on the fifth metatarsal bone in his right foot. The 18-year-old played 28 games for the Blue Devils, but ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported in May he needed a second surgery on his foot.

    Fortunately for Brooklyn, Whitehead is still expected to be fully recovered by the time the 2023-24 season starts.

    He averaged 8.3 points, 2.4 rebounds and 1.0 assists as a secondary contributor for Duke, although he made his biggest mark as an outside shooter. He connected on 42.9 percent of his three-pointers while taking advantage of the spacing created by some of his teammates.

    That shooting should help Whitehead compete for immediate playing time in Brooklyn's rotation, especially when defenders collapse on Mikal Bridges and create open looks on the outside for the rest of the team on the floor.